News of the Day – 5/17

Guns N Roses
(Photo by ALEJANDRO MELENDEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Good morning. In case you missed your music news, we have you covered. Here’s what happened yesterday:

Riot Fest’s lineup may be the best of 2023. Foo Fighters, Turnstile, Death Cab for Cutie, Postal Service, Queens of the Stone Age, the Cure, the Mars Volta lead the powerhouse bill.

Post Malone is back with a new album and tour…Miley Cyrus shared a video for “Jaded,” the second to arrive from Endless Summer Vacation.

Liz Phair is hitting the road for the 30th anniversary of Exile in Guyville. She’ll be joined by Blondshell, who released a new video today…Dropkick Murphys are bringing the Interrupters and Jesse Ahern on tour with them this fall…Lil Durk’s upcoming summer arena tour will see him play to his largest audiences to date…The Hold Steady added more dates to its tour.

Foo Fighters Offer Second New LP Preview With ‘Under You’

Slowthai has been charged with two counts of rape. The charges stem from a 2021 incident where the rapper allegedly oral and vaginal penetration of a woman without her consent. He has yet to enter a plea.

The Gizz is back. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard shared details of their upcoming album…Chris Farren will release a new album produced by Jay Som.

Spoon is releasing a new EP. Slipknot singer Corey Taylor unleashed a new solo single…Another song off Drive By-Truckers’ upcoming The Complete Dirty South is out..Hannah Jadagu released a new video for “Lose.” Deer Tick released “Once in a Lifetime” (not that one) from their forthcoming album.

Bumbershoot revealed its daily lineup and announced that Pussy Riot, Maya Jane Coles, Shannon and the Clams and TV Star are joining the lineup…Atlanta’s Music Midtown returns with P!nk, Guns N’ Roses, Billie Eilish, Flume, The 1975 and Lil Baby headlining.

SPIN Staff

SPIN Staff

