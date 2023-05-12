News of the Day – 5/11

Good morning. In case you missed your dose of daily music news, we have you covered. Here’s what happened yesterday (a lot happened yesterday):

Queens of the Stone Age are back with their first album in six years. Listen to the first single.

Jimmie Allen was sued for an alleged sexual assault of a Jane Doe who used to work at his former management company. He has since been suspended his label, removed from CMA Fest and is no longer the commencement speaker at Delaware State University.

A little under a year after making her first live appearance in over two decade, Joni Mitchell will be releasing that set on vinyl this summer, aptly titled At Newport.

Janelle Monae’s first album since 2018 will arrive on June 9. Watch the risqué video for “Lipstick Lover.”

100 gecs are the most wanted people in America in their new video.

My Morning Jacket are hitting the road this fall. Shows in New York City, Atlanta and Chicago will honor the 20th anniversary of It Still Moves.

It was a very, very busy day for new songs and here we go…Sevendust unleashed a new song from their forthcoming album…As did Dolly Parton…The same with Killer Mike…The Drums, not to be outdone, shared two new songs…British R&B/pop singer Jorja Smith returns with “Little Things.” Yung Gravy and bbno$ joined forces for “Goodness Gracious.”

Myke Towers and J Balvin just released a new video for “Celos.” And those loveable jokesters Tenacious D are back. The duo hop through video games in their animated new video for..”Video Games.”