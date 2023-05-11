Instagram Facebook Twitter
News of the Day – 5/10

Lana Del Rey
(Credit: CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Good morning. In case you missed your dose of daily music news, we have you covered. Here’s what happened yesterday:

Beyoncé kicked off her Renaissance world tour with a three-hour show in Sweden. Check out all of the sites and setlist here.

David Byrne and St. Vincent performed at the BAM Gala and covered Stevie Wonder.

Keanu Reeves’ Dogstar is reuniting after 21 years. The band will play its first show at BottleRock Festival in two weeks.

In today’s warm and fuzzy news, HAIM sang the ABCs on Sesame Street…In more warm and fuzzy news, Tim McGraw’s dog won Best of Breed at Westminster Kennel Club Show in New York City.

Legendary alt-rock artist Frank Kozik died at the age of 61.

Jenny Lewis shared another song from her new album that is out next month…Former SPIN cover star LP has a new album that will be out in September. Check out its first single “Golden.” Arlo Parks shared a beautiful new single that features Phoebe Bridgers…Lana Del Rey channels old Hollywood in her new music video for “Candy Necklace.”

Duff McKagan released his first new song since 2019’s Tenderness album for Mental Health Awareness Month.

SPIN Staff

