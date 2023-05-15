The Murlocs Find Love, With A Twist, In ‘Queen Pinky’ Video

An empty cabaret in the wee hours of the night is the setting for a surprising twist on the good, old-fashioned love song in the Murlocs‘ “Queen Pinky” video, directed by Hayden Somerville. The track can be found on the Australian band’s new album, Calm Ya Farm, which is out on Friday (May 19).

Although the soulful, psychedelic-tinged ballad “Queen Pinky” is actually an homage by frontman Ambrose Kenny-Smith to his new wife, the video finds him having a very different kind of encounter. Dressed along with his bandmates in snazzy stage attire, he does his best crooner impression until he’s transfixed by the lone patron in the room, who turns out to be a black-clad, evil doppelganger of Kenny-Smith himself.

The pair tussle, with the mysterious double landing a round of punches to Kenny-Smith’s face and then taking over for him on the microphone. The video ends with both of them spinning around the room, leaving the real Kenny-Smith woozy and bloody from the experience.

The Murlocs will support Calm Ya Farm on a fall European tour, beginning Sept. 3 at the U.K.’s End of the Road festival and wrapping Sept. 22 in Brussels.

Meanwhile, “Queen Pinky” arrives a day ahead of the first new music of 2023 from Kenny-Smith and Murlocs member Cook Craig’s primary band, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard. Tomorrow, that group will unveil “Gila Monster,” the full-on heavy metal first single from its June 16 album PetroDragonic Apocalypse or Dawn of Eternal Night: An Annihilation of Planet Earth and the Beginning of Merciless Damnation. An accompanying high-concept, fantasy-themed video will also be released.