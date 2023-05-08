Mammoth WVH Gets Polyrhythmic on ‘Like a Pastime’

Wolfgang Van Halen‘s Mammoth WVH switches up the beats on “Like a Pastime,” the peppy second single from its upcoming album Mammoth II. As previously reported, that project will be released on Aug. 4 through BMG and features the previously issued track “Another Celebration at the End of the World.”

On “Like a Pastime,” Van Halen was inspired by teaching his fiancé the concept of polyrhythms when he “stumbled upon this idea. The kick drums are accentuating it. It’s certainly one of my favorites and a completely different vibe than anything on the first album.”

As he did on 2021’s Grammy-nominated Mammoth WVH, the 32-year-old Van Halen played all the instruments and handled all the singing on the new album. “I knew that I wanted the new album to contain elements of what people heard on the debut, but also giving me a chance to branch out a bit,” he said when announcing Mammoth II last month.

Mammoth WVH has a jam-packed touring schedule into 2024 and will spend time opening for both Metallica and Def Leppard and Motley Crue through November.