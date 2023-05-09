Lil Yachty Taking Let’s Start Here On Tour This Fall

Lil Yachty has announced an extensive fall tour dubbed Field Trip in support of his surprising psychedelic-tinged album Let’s Start Here, with a North American leg beginning Sept. 21 in Washington, D.C. and concluding Nov. 5 in Detroit. After a two-week break, shows will resume Nov. 22 in Oslo before winding down Dec. 17 in Vienna.

Tickets will be available at 10 a.m. ET today (May 9) through an artist presale. Visit the tour’s web site for additional information.

Before Field Trip, Yachty will play a handful of U.S. festivals this summer, including London’s Wireless Festival on July 8, Lollapalooza in Chicago on Aug. 3, Outside Lands in San Francisco on Aug. 11, and the Thing Festival in Port Townsend, Wa., on Aug. 16.

Let’s Start Here debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard 200 upon its January release. Yachty followed it up the more familiar rap sounds of the April single “Strike (Holster).”

Here are Lil Yachty’s tour dates:

Thu Sep 21 — Washington, DC — Echostage

Fri Sep 22 — New York, NY — SummerStage in Central Park

Sun Sep 24 — Philadelphia, PA — The Fillmore

Mon Sep 25 — Raleigh, NC — The Ritz

Wed Sep 27 — Montreal, QC — MTELUS

Fri Sep 29 — Wallingford, CT — The Dome at Oakdale

Sun Oct 01 — Pittsburgh, PA — Roxian Theatre

Mon Oct 02 — Toronto, ON — HISTORY

Wed Oct 04 — Charlotte, NC — The Fillmore Charlotte

Sun Oct 08 — Indianapolis, IN — Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Mon Oct 09 — Nashville, TN — Marathon Music Works

Wed Oct 11 — New Orleans, LA — The Fillmore

Sun Oct 15 — Tempe, AZ — Marquee Theatre

Tue Oct 17 — San Diego, CA — SOMA

Sat Oct 21 — Vancouver, BC — UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Sun Oct 22 — Portland, OR — McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

Thu Oct 26 — Las Vegas, NV — Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

Fri Oct 27 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Complex

Sun Oct 29 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium

Tue Oct 31 — St. Louis, MO — The Pageant

Thu Nov 02 — Minneapolis, MN — Fillmore

Sat Nov 04 — Madison, WI — The Sylvee

Sun Nov 05 — Detroit, MI — The Fillmore

Wed Nov 22 — Oslo, Norway — Sentrum Scene

Fri Nov 24 — Stockholm, Sweden — Fryhuset

Sat Nov 25 — Copenhagen, Denmark — KB Hallen

Mon Nov 27 — Berlin, Germany — Columbiahalle

Tue Nov 28 — Cologne, Germany — Palladium

Thu Nov 30 — Manchester, UK — O2 Victoria Warehouse

Fri Dec 01 — London, UK — OVO Wembley Arena

Sun Dec 03 — Glasgow, UK — O2 Academy

Mon Dec 04 — Birmingham, UK — O2 Academy

Wed Dec 06 — Paris, France — Salle Pleyel

Fri Dec 08 — Tilburg, Netherlands — Poppodium013

Sun Dec 10 — Brussels, Belgium — Ancienne Belgique

Tue Dec 12 — Barcelona, Spain — Razzmatazz

Thu Dec 14 — Milan, Italy — Fabrique

Sat Dec 16 — Zurich, Switzerland — Komplex 457

Sun Dec 17 — Vienna, Austria — Gasometer