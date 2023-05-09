Lil Yachty Taking Let’s Start Here On Tour This Fall

Lil Yachty has announced an extensive fall tour dubbed Field Trip in support of his surprising psychedelic-tinged album Let’s Start Here, with a North American leg beginning Sept. 21 in Washington, D.C. and concluding Nov. 5 in Detroit. After a two-week break, shows will resume Nov. 22 in Oslo before winding down Dec. 17 in Vienna.
Tickets will be available at 10 a.m. ET today (May 9) through an artist presale. Visit the tour’s web site for additional information.
Before Field Trip, Yachty will play a handful of U.S. festivals this summer, including London’s Wireless Festival on July 8, Lollapalooza in Chicago on Aug. 3, Outside Lands in San Francisco on Aug. 11, and the Thing Festival in Port Townsend, Wa., on Aug. 16.
Let’s Start Here debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard 200 upon its January release. Yachty followed it up the more familiar rap sounds of the April single “Strike (Holster).”
Here are Lil Yachty’s tour dates:
Thu Sep 21 — Washington, DC — Echostage
Fri Sep 22 — New York, NY — SummerStage in Central Park
Sun Sep 24 — Philadelphia, PA — The Fillmore
Mon Sep 25 — Raleigh, NC — The Ritz
Wed Sep 27 — Montreal, QC — MTELUS
Fri Sep 29 — Wallingford, CT — The Dome at Oakdale
Sun Oct 01 — Pittsburgh, PA — Roxian Theatre
Mon Oct 02 — Toronto, ON — HISTORY
Wed Oct 04 — Charlotte, NC — The Fillmore Charlotte
Sun Oct 08 — Indianapolis, IN — Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
Mon Oct 09 — Nashville, TN — Marathon Music Works
Wed Oct 11 — New Orleans, LA — The Fillmore
Sun Oct 15 — Tempe, AZ — Marquee Theatre
Tue Oct 17 — San Diego, CA — SOMA
Sat Oct 21 — Vancouver, BC — UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
Sun Oct 22 — Portland, OR — McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
Thu Oct 26 — Las Vegas, NV — Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas
Fri Oct 27 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Complex
Sun Oct 29 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium
Tue Oct 31 — St. Louis, MO — The Pageant
Thu Nov 02 — Minneapolis, MN — Fillmore
Sat Nov 04 — Madison, WI — The Sylvee
Sun Nov 05 — Detroit, MI — The Fillmore
Wed Nov 22 — Oslo, Norway — Sentrum Scene
Fri Nov 24 — Stockholm, Sweden — Fryhuset
Sat Nov 25 — Copenhagen, Denmark — KB Hallen
Mon Nov 27 — Berlin, Germany — Columbiahalle
Tue Nov 28 — Cologne, Germany — Palladium
Thu Nov 30 — Manchester, UK — O2 Victoria Warehouse
Fri Dec 01 — London, UK — OVO Wembley Arena
Sun Dec 03 — Glasgow, UK — O2 Academy
Mon Dec 04 — Birmingham, UK — O2 Academy
Wed Dec 06 — Paris, France — Salle Pleyel
Fri Dec 08 — Tilburg, Netherlands — Poppodium013
Sun Dec 10 — Brussels, Belgium — Ancienne Belgique
Tue Dec 12 — Barcelona, Spain — Razzmatazz
Thu Dec 14 — Milan, Italy — Fabrique
Sat Dec 16 — Zurich, Switzerland — Komplex 457
Sun Dec 17 — Vienna, Austria — Gasometer