Instagram Facebook Twitter
Willie Nelson
Keith Richards, Sheryl Crow, Dave Matthews Lead Night Two of Willie Nelson Birthday Bash
The National’s Love Letter To The Past
Ryuichi Sakamoto: 8 Essential Albums

Killer Mike Plots Summer Tour in Support of Upcoming Solo Album

Dates begin July 10 in Birmingham, Al.
Killer Mike
(Credit: Jonathan Mannion)

Killer Mike will hit the road in July for an extensive North American solo tour in support of his upcoming solo album, MICHAEL. The High & Holy trek begins July 10 in Birmingham, Al., and will find the Run the Jewels rapper joined by the Midnight Revival Choir.

On it, Killer Mike pledges to perform new material “as well as classic hits from R.A.P. Music, PLEDGE, and more. Join us for a night of celebration and soulful connection. Let’s have a revival!” For ticket on-sale information, visit the artist’s website.

Killer Mike’s first solo album in more than a decade, MICHAEL is led by the first single “Don’t Let the Devil” featuring his Run the Jewels cohort El-P and thankugoodsir. It is also expected to feature material he debuted in March at SPIN’s South by Southwest showcase at Stubb’s BBQ in Austin, Tx., including “Shed Tears” and “High + Holy.”

Killer Mike and El-P will also be busy in October with Run the Jewels, as the duo will mark its 10th anniversary with four-night residences in New York. Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Chicago encompassing performances of all four of their albums in their entirety.

Killer Mike

Also Read

Killer Mike Announces First Solo Album in 11 Years

Here are Killer Mike’s tour dates:

July 10: Birmingham, Al. (Saturn)
July 11: Charleston, S.C. (Music Hall)
July 13: Atlanta (Tabernacle)
July 14: Nashville (Ryman Auditorium
July 15: Charlotte, N.C. (Underground)
July 17: Norfolk, Va. (Norva
July 18: Washington, D.C. (Lincoln Theatre)
July 20: New York (Apollo Theatre)
July 21: Philadelphia (Lincoln Music Hall)
July 23: Chicago (Pitchfork Music Festival)
July 24: Minneapolis (First Avenue)
July 27: Seattle (Showbox)
July 28: Portland, Ore. (Crystal Ballroom)
July 29: San Francisco (Fillmore)
July 31: Los Angeles (Theatre at Ace Hotel)
Aug. 1: Phoenix (the Van Buren)
Aug. 3: Houston (House of Blues)
Aug. 4: Dallas (House of Blues)
Aug. 5: New Orleans (Joy Theater)

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

,

IMPACT

View All

Stone Gossard
Community

Stone Gossard on Volunteering at Seattle Free Clinic and Pearl Jam’s Activism

Criminal Justice Reform

McKinley Dixon on Police Reform, the Vibrancy of Chicago

Mental Health

Zolita on the Importance of Meditation, Staying Centered While on Tour

Criminal Justice Reform

Killer Mike on Why He’s ‘Bound’ By His Belief in the First Amendment

more from spin

Killer Mike
News

Killer Mike Plots Summer Tour in Support of Upcoming Solo Album

Zach Bryan performing in Los Angeles in October 2022 (photo: Scott Dudelson / Getty Images)
News

Zach Bryan Unveils ‘Oklahoma Smokeshow’ Video Ahead of Massive U.S. Tour

Willie Nelson
Recaps

Keith Richards, Sheryl Crow, Dave Matthews Lead Night Two of Willie Nelson Birthday Bash

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top