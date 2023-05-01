Killer Mike Plots Summer Tour in Support of Upcoming Solo Album

Killer Mike will hit the road in July for an extensive North American solo tour in support of his upcoming solo album, MICHAEL. The High & Holy trek begins July 10 in Birmingham, Al., and will find the Run the Jewels rapper joined by the Midnight Revival Choir.

On it, Killer Mike pledges to perform new material “as well as classic hits from R.A.P. Music, PLEDGE, and more. Join us for a night of celebration and soulful connection. Let’s have a revival!” For ticket on-sale information, visit the artist’s website.

Killer Mike’s first solo album in more than a decade, MICHAEL is led by the first single “Don’t Let the Devil” featuring his Run the Jewels cohort El-P and thankugoodsir. It is also expected to feature material he debuted in March at SPIN’s South by Southwest showcase at Stubb’s BBQ in Austin, Tx., including “Shed Tears” and “High + Holy.”

Killer Mike and El-P will also be busy in October with Run the Jewels, as the duo will mark its 10th anniversary with four-night residences in New York. Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Chicago encompassing performances of all four of their albums in their entirety.

Here are Killer Mike’s tour dates:

July 10: Birmingham, Al. (Saturn)

July 11: Charleston, S.C. (Music Hall)

July 13: Atlanta (Tabernacle)

July 14: Nashville (Ryman Auditorium

July 15: Charlotte, N.C. (Underground)

July 17: Norfolk, Va. (Norva

July 18: Washington, D.C. (Lincoln Theatre)

July 20: New York (Apollo Theatre)

July 21: Philadelphia (Lincoln Music Hall)

July 23: Chicago (Pitchfork Music Festival)

July 24: Minneapolis (First Avenue)

July 27: Seattle (Showbox)

July 28: Portland, Ore. (Crystal Ballroom)

July 29: San Francisco (Fillmore)

July 31: Los Angeles (Theatre at Ace Hotel)

Aug. 1: Phoenix (the Van Buren)

Aug. 3: Houston (House of Blues)

Aug. 4: Dallas (House of Blues)

Aug. 5: New Orleans (Joy Theater)