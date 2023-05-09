Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Mumford & Sons Lead Austin City Limits Lineup

Instagram Facebook Twitter
Shania Twain, the 1975, and the Mars Volta will also perform
Kendrick Lamar (photo: Christopher Polk / Getty Images for NARAS)

Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, and Mumford & Sons top the lineup for this year’s Austin City Limits festival, which will be held Oct. 6-8 and Oct. 13-15 at the city’s Zilker Park and feature largely the same artists across both weekends.

The bill is rounded out by the 1975 (weekend two only), Shania Twain (weekend one only), the Lumineers, Odesza, Alanis Morissette, Hozier, Kali Uchis, the Mars Volta, Lil Yachty, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Maggie Rogers, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Labrinth, Niall Horan, M83, Portugal. The Man, the reunited the Walkmen, the Breeders, Tanya Tucker, and Cigarettes After Sex.

Emphasizing the festival’s Texas roots, ACL will feature a number of area artists, including Ben Kweller, d4dv, Jimmy Vaughn, Asleep at the Wheel, Penny & Sparrow, Randall King, Abraham Alexander, Angel White, and BigXThaPlug.

Tickets are on sale now through the event’s web site, and organizers promise “no surprises at checkout — all fees and shipping costs are included upfront.” The first weekend of ACL will be broadcast via Hulu.

