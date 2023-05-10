Dogstar to Play First Show in Two Decades

Dogstar is back.

The ’90s rock band that features John Wick star Keanu Reeves on bass, will be making its first public appearance in two decades at BottleRock Festival on Saturday, May 27. The group has a new album on the way, which will be Dogstar’s first since 2000’s Happy Ending (Ultimatum Music). According to a press release, the band will debut songs from said album at the festival.

The band has been teasing a reunion in recent weeks with posts on its Instagram account. There, the group has shared photos and videos from its rehearsals, recording sessions and some of its first shows

In addition to Reeves, the band features guitarist/vocalist Bret Domrose and drummer Rob Mailhouse.

Dogstar was active in the mid-1990s. During its heyday, the group opened for David Bowie and Bon Jovi, and made appearances at Glastonbury in 1999. The group broke up in October 2002 after a show in Japan.