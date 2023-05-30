Instagram Facebook Twitter
Joe Trohman Returning To Fall Out Boy After Mental Health Hiatus

Guitarist had been replaced by his tech Ben Young
Photo: Pamela Littky

Guitarist Joe Trohman is returning to Fall Out Boy after a five-month-plus hiatus to focus on his mental health. Since then, he’s been replaced at concerts by the band’s longtime guitar tech Ben Young.

“Hey everyone, I’m officially back!” Trohman wrote yesterday (May 29) on Instagram. “I want to thank everyone for the love and support while I took some time away to focus on my brain and get healthy for my family, my friends and myself. I also want to thank Ben Young for stepping up and filling in on the shows I missed – he is a true gentleman and a scholar. I’m stoked to be back in action and I can’t wait to see everyone on tour this summer!”

In January, Trohman revealed that his mental health had “rapidly deteriorated over the past several years” and that “to avoid fading away and never returning, I will be taking a break from work, which regrettably includes stepping away from Fall Out Boy for a spell.”

The announcement was made nearly simultaneously with that of Fall Out Boy’s latest album, So Much (for) Stardust, which came out in late March. The band begins a big tour in support of it on June 21 at Chicago’s Wrigley Field.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @jtrohman

Jonathan Cohen

