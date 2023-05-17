Hozier’s First Album In Four Years Will Arrive In August

Irish singer/songwriter Hozier has set an Aug. 18 release date for Unreal Unearth, his first album in four years. The project has already spawned the tracks “All Things End” and “Eat Your Young,” which was Hozier’s third chart-topper at U.S. Triple A radio.

Another new song, “Francesca,” will be released Friday (May 19).

“I’m proud of this record and enjoyed watching it come to life over the past year,” Hozier said in a handwritten letter to fans. “Thank you as always for your support and patience while it was coming to fruition.”

Unreal Unearth is the follow-up to 2019’s Wasteland, Baby!, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and on the Irish album chart. It came five years after Hozier’s self-titled debut, which spawned the massive hit “Take Me to Church.”

The artist is in the midst of an underplay tour of North American clubs, which rolls into Minneapolis tonight and concludes May 31 at the Troubadour in Los Angeles. A largely sold-out North American run in support of Unreal Unearth gets underway on Sept. 9 in St. Louis and will run through Nov. 4 at the Hollywood Bowl. Maddison Cunningham will support on all dates.