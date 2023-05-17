Instagram Facebook Twitter
SPIN Sessions Presents: Jimkata
Brittany Davis on How Homelessness Taught Them To ‘Never Give Up’
Plague Vendor
Getting Weird With Plague Vendor

Hozier’s First Album In Four Years Will Arrive In August

‘Unreal Unearth’ includes the pre-release hit ‘Eat Your Young’
(Photo by Edward Cooke)

Irish singer/songwriter Hozier has set an Aug. 18 release date for Unreal Unearth, his first album in four years. The project has already spawned the tracks “All Things End” and “Eat Your Young,” which was Hozier’s third chart-topper at U.S. Triple A radio.

Another new song, “Francesca,” will be released Friday (May 19).

“I’m proud of this record and enjoyed watching it come to life over the past year,” Hozier said in a handwritten letter to fans. “Thank you as always for your support and patience while it was coming to fruition.”

Unreal Unearth is the follow-up to 2019’s Wasteland, Baby!, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and on the Irish album chart. It came five years after Hozier’s self-titled debut, which spawned the massive hit “Take Me to Church.”

Annie Lennox, Hozier, Grammy Awards

Also Read

Q&A: Annie Lennox Talks Grammys Collaboration With Hozier, ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’

The artist is in the midst of an underplay tour of North American clubs, which rolls into Minneapolis tonight and concludes May 31 at the Troubadour in Los Angeles. A largely sold-out North American run in support of Unreal Unearth gets underway on Sept. 9 in St. Louis and will run through Nov. 4 at the Hollywood Bowl. Maddison Cunningham will support on all dates.

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All

Community

Brittany Davis on How Homelessness Taught Them To ‘Never Give Up’

Impact

Indigo De Souza on the Importance of Self-Care for Touring Artists

Impact

SPIN Impact Discusses Mental Health, Addiction, and More With Beachlife Festival Artists

Impact

Stress, Boredom, Burnout: The Impact of Touring on Mental Health

more from spin

Hozier
News

Hozier’s First Album In Four Years Will Arrive In August

(Credit: Amy Grantham)
Features

Graham Nash: ‘It’s Probably My Most Personal Record’

Photo: Josh Goleman
News

The National Revives Cincinnati Festival With Patti Smith, Pavement

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top