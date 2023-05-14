Instagram Facebook Twitter
Bille Joe Armstrong Green Day
(Photo by Theo Wargo)

It was a case of right time, right place for English cover band Borderline Toxic last night (May 13) in London, as the act started ripping into Green Day’s 1994 hit “Basket Case” only to find Billie Joe Armstrong himself jumping on stage to join them for the performance.

The show took place at dive bar Slim Jim’s Liquor Store in London’s Islington neighborhood, and Armstrong’s presence appeared to be a total surprise to everyone in the room.

“The moment your band gets joined on stage by your childhood idol to sing their own song with you… in your favourite dive bar!! Billie Joe Armstrong… @greenday !!” the band, who describes themselves as “heavy alt-rock” with “funky, face-melty riffs and lyrical twists,” captioned an Instagram post. “THANK YOU, YOU LEGEND! 🔥 This was the first band to get me into rock when I was 11 years old and I’m honestly just so made up.”

Green Day also posted about the occasion, sharing on Instagram, “When you walk into a pub and the cover band starts playing your song.”

Armstrong may have simply been on “Holiday” in the U.K., as Green Day does not have any tour dates planned until the July 14 Harley Davidson Homecoming in Milwaukee alongside Foo Fighters, Cody Jinks, Social Distortion, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, Phantogram, White Reaper, and KennyHoopla.

Green Day is of course no stranger to the art of cover songs, with Armstrong and bassist Mike Dirnt leading their own tribute group, the Coverups. The act most recently played Los Angeles’ Moroccan Lounge on Halloween and took on material popularized by Jerry Lee Lewis, the Cure, Ramones, Cheap Trick, Veruca Salt, Nirvana, and David Bowie, among others.

In addition to Harley Davidson Homecoming, Green Day is also set to perform at Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, Ky., and When We Were Young in Las Vegas this fall.

 

