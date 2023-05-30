Gorillaz Plot Fall U.S. Stadium Shows

Gorillaz will play the biggest U.S. shows of their 20-year career this fall as part of The Getaway tour, which will visit Los Angeles’ BMO Stadium (Sept. 10), Austin, Tx.’s Q2 Stadium (Sept. 13), Chicago’s Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre (Sept. 16), and Boston’s Fenway Park (Sept. 19).

Kaytranada, Lil Yachty, and Remi Wolf will support on all dates, which come in support of Gorillaz’s star-studded 2023 album Cracker Island. Tickets will be available through a Live Nation presale starting tomorrow (May 31), with the general on-sale set for Friday at 10 a.m. local time through Gorillaz’s website.

The Damon Albarn-led group’s only shows of the calendar year came last month at both weekends of the Coachella festival, during which it brought out special guests Bad Bunny, Beck, Thundercat, De La Soul, Del the Funky Homosapien, and Little Simz.

Before The Getaway dates, Albarn will be busy this summer with his original band Blur, which is playing its first shows since 2015 and will release a new album, The Ballad of Darren, on July 21.

Here are Gorillaz’s 2023 tour dates:

Sept. 10: Los Angeles (BMO Stadium)

Sept. 13: Austin, Tx. (Q2 Stadium)

Sept. 16: Chicago (Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre)

Sept. 19: Boston (Fenway Park)