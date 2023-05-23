Instagram Facebook Twitter
The Freewheeling Ascension of Foyer Red
Billie Eilish, Lenny Kravitz, H.E.R. Playing Global Citizen Event In Paris

June 22 concert aims to extract commitments from world leaders and private business to battle the climate crisis

Billie Eilish, Lenny Kravitz, H.E.R., Jon Batiste, Ben Harper, FINNEAS, and Mosimann have signed on for Global Citizen’s Power Our Planet: Live in Paris, a free ticketed event set for June 22 at Champ de Mars in the French capital.

The concert aims to extract commitments from world leaders and private business to battle the world climate crisis. It is tied to the G20 Nations at the Summit for a New Financial pact gathering, which is being hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron on June 22-23.

Global Citizen is calling on governments and industries to deliver nearly $17 billion in promised climate financing for low-income countries, to free up $1 trillion in financing via World Bank policy reforms, and to transition to clean energy in accordance with the United Nations’ Race-to-Zero initiative.

“This year – and this summit – are critical for the restoration of justice and equity within the global financial systems that continue to abandon and overlook poor and climate-vulnerable countries,” says Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley. “We need the presence and commitments of world leaders at the New Financial Pact Summit in Paris. I call on leaders of the G7, G20 and wealthy nations across the globe to step up, and let us act together in the interest of our planet and humanity. Join us in Paris.”

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish, Guns N’ Roses, Pink Set For Music Midtown Festival

‘Power Our Planet: Live in Paris’ will be streamed live via Global Citizen’s web and social media platforms, while Amazon Music will host the event on its Twitch channel.

