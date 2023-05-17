Foo Fighters Offer Second New LP Preview With ‘Under You’

Foo Fighters have released the second preview from their upcoming album But Here We Are in the form of “Under You,” on which the phased lead guitar sound and genial rhythmic propulsion may remind listeners of vintage Foos tracks such as “Generator” or “Breakout” from There Is Nothing Left To Lose.

Due June 2, But Here We Are is the band’s first album since drummer Taylor Hawkins’ sudden death in Bogota, Colombia, in March 2022. It was produced by the Foos with Greg Kurstin, who helmed the Foos’ two prior albums, 2017’s Concrete and Gold and 2021’s Medicine at Midnight.

With lyrics such as “someone said I’ll never see your face again / part of me just can’t believe it’s true / pictures of us sharing songs and cigarettes / this is how I’ll picture you,” it’s hard to imagine frontman Dave Grohl singing about anyone other than Hawkins. Whomever the subject, Grohl misses them terribly: “There are times that I need someone / there are times I feel like no one / sometimes I just don’t know what to do / There are days I can’t remember / There are days that last forever / someday I’ll come out from under you”

In addition, the Foos will host a free global streaming event, Preparing Music for Concerts, on Sunday (May 21) “featuring debut performances of new songs, behind-the-scenes footage and a few surprises,” according to a social media post. The stream will originate from the group’s 606 Studios and begins at 12 p.m. PT and 3 p.m. ET through Veeps.

The Foos will return to the road for the first time since Hawkins’ passing on May 24 in Gilford, N.H. The long-awaited official announcement of who will play drums for the group moving forward is expected imminently.