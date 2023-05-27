Foo Fighters are keeping their families close by as they return to the road for the first time since drummer Taylor Hawkins‘ March 2022 death. After Dave Grohl’s teenage daughter Violet sang with the band at its May 24 tour opener in Gilford, N.H., Hawkins’ son Shane appeared with the Foos last night at the Boston Calling festival to play drums on the vintage rocker “I’ll Stick Around.”

Shane previously joined Foo Fighters on stage last year during a pair of Taylor Hawkins memorial shows at London’s Wembley Stadium and the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, where he played drums on “My Hero” at both dates, as well as “I’ll Stick Around” in L.A.

Violet Grohl also performed with the Foos again last night, contributing backing vocals to “Shame Shame” and “Rope.” As previously reported, she’s the only guest on the band’s upcoming album, But Here We Are, on which she duets with her father on the dream pop-style track “Show Me How.”

With new drummer Josh Freese filling in for Hawkins, the Foos have so far debuted four songs from the project, due June 2: “Rescued,” “Under You,” the title track, and “Nothing at All.” SPIN hailed the collection in its review earlier this week as demonstrating “new levels of depth, maturity, songcraft, and storytelling, ensuring it is far more than just an album about grief.”

The Foos continue on to the Sonic Temple in Columbus, Oh., tomorrow and Washington, D.C. on Tuesday before beginning a run of European shows next weekend.