Instagram Facebook Twitter
Tina Turner
Tina Turner’s 10 Greatest Songs
Foo Fighters
Foo Fighters Give Their Loved Ones A Cathartic Rock’N’Roll Sendoff On Revelatory But Here We Are
Noel Gallagher
THE SPIN INTERVIEW: NOEL GALLAGHER

Taylor Hawkins’ Son Shane Drums With Foo Fighters At Boston Calling

Dave Grohl’s daughter Violet also sang with the group on two songs last night
Foo Fighters at Boston Calling on May 26, 2023 (photo: Alive Coverage / Boston Calling).

Foo Fighters are keeping their families close by as they return to the road for the first time since drummer Taylor Hawkins‘ March 2022 death. After Dave Grohl’s teenage daughter Violet sang with the band at its May 24 tour opener in Gilford, N.H., Hawkins’ son Shane appeared with the Foos last night at the Boston Calling festival to play drums on the vintage rocker “I’ll Stick Around.”

Shane previously joined Foo Fighters on stage last year during a pair of Taylor Hawkins memorial shows at London’s Wembley Stadium and the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, where he played drums on “My Hero” at both dates, as well as “I’ll Stick Around” in L.A.

Violet Grohl also performed with the Foos again last night, contributing backing vocals to “Shame Shame” and “Rope.” As previously reported, she’s the only guest on the band’s upcoming album, But Here We Are, on which she duets with her father on the dream pop-style track “Show Me How.”

With new drummer Josh Freese filling in for Hawkins, the Foos have so far debuted four songs from the project, due June 2: “Rescued,” “Under You,” the title track, and “Nothing at All.” SPIN hailed the collection in its review earlier this week as demonstrating “new levels of depth, maturity, songcraft, and storytelling, ensuring it is far more than just an album about grief.”

Foo Fighters

Also Read

Foo Fighters Give Their Loved Ones A Cathartic Rock’N’Roll Sendoff On Revelatory But Here We Are

The Foos continue on to the Sonic Temple in Columbus, Oh., tomorrow and Washington, D.C. on Tuesday before beginning a run of European shows next weekend.

Selena Fragassi

Selena Fragassi

Share This

tags:

, , ,

IMPACT

View All

Impact

Bloom Vol 29: Schemas 

Community

Navigating a Crisis: Music Health Alliance Aids an Industry in Peril

Urban Heat
Addiction

Urban Heat’s Jonathan Horstmann on Getting Sober for His Kids

Mental Health

The Zombies on the Importance of Musicians Staying Grounded

more from spin

Taylor Swift, Ice Spice
News

Taylor Swift Joined By Jack Antonoff, Ice Spice At First Of Three NY-Area Shows

Foo Fighters at Boston Calling on May 26, 2023 (photo: Alive Coverage / Boston Calling).
News

Taylor Hawkins’ Son Shane Drums With Foo Fighters At Boston Calling

vecteezy_plumeria-or-frangipani-or-temple-tree-flower-close-up_15136667_975
Impact

Bloom Vol 29: Schemas 

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top