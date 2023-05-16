Instagram Facebook Twitter
The ‘Cult’ of Third Eye Blind: Out of the Vein Turns 20
SPIN Sessions Presents: Jimkata
5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Belinda Carlisle

Brittany Davis on How Homelessness Taught Them To ‘Never Give Up’

‘I remember having keyboards with keys missing and all kinds of stuff,’ says singer-songwriter. ‘But it didn’t matter because I loved music’
Photo Credit: Hutton Supancic/Getty Images

When SPIN asks Brittany Davis to reflect on past adversities, the singer-songwriter admits they “don’t even know where to start.”

Davis, blind since birth, says they first experienced homelessness upon moving to Seattle around age 14. But those trials taught them about “the gratitude and the passion and compassion for others,” and the “gift” they have to give.

“It taught me to never give up,” says Davis, who currently fronts their own quartet and plays alongside Pearl Jam guitarist Stone Gossard in the band Painted Shield. “I remember having keyboards with keys missing and all kinds of stuff that I just had to work through to get the sounds that I wanted. But it didn’t matter because I loved music. I’ve always loved music. I always like to say that I am a translator of sonic divinity, and that equates to my purpose. That’s my whole purpose for being here.”

Prompted to select one of their own songs that highlights this message of perseverance and self-acceptance, Davis points to “Loud Loud World,” which appears on the singer’s debut EP, 2022’s I Choose to Live.

Brittany Davis

Also Read

With A Grunge Legend In Their Corner, Brittany Davis Is Igniting Souls And Spirits

“I feel like that song really includes a lot about how I’ve overcome,” they say. “How — even as a person that realizes I have this big gift — it can all get so loud, it can all get so big, it can all get so crazy. But at the end of the day, that song literally says, ‘I’m only human.’ And it’s OK to accept that and still live for a greater purpose way bigger than myself.”

Subscribe to SPIN on YouTube and check out more videos from our SPIN IMPACT series in the playlist below:

SPIN Staff

SPIN Staff

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All

Community

Brittany Davis on How Homelessness Taught Them To ‘Never Give Up’

Impact

Indigo De Souza on the Importance of Self-Care for Touring Artists

Impact

SPIN Impact Discusses Mental Health, Addiction, and More With Beachlife Festival Artists

Impact

Stress, Boredom, Burnout: The Impact of Touring on Mental Health

more from spin

Photo Credit: Hutton Supancic/Getty Images
Community

Brittany Davis on How Homelessness Taught Them To ‘Never Give Up’

Robert Smith
News

The Cure, Foo Fighters, Postal Service, Queens Of The Stone To Rock Riot Fest

Billie Eilish
News

Billie Eilish, Guns N’ Roses, Pink Set For Music Midtown Festival

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top