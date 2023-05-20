Instagram Facebook Twitter
Goth’s Not Dead
5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Ian Anderson of Jethro Tull
Review: The White Men Can’t Jump Remake Never Gets Above the Rim

Blur Plays First Show In Eight Years, Debuts Two New Songs

The band’s surprise new album, ‘The Ballad of Darren,’ will arrive on July 21
Photo: Reuben Bastienne-Lewis

Blur capped off a big week highlighted by the announcement of a surprise new album with a short-notice show last night (May 19) in Colchester, England, from where three of its members hail.

The 23-song gig at the Colchester Arts Centre featured the debut of two songs from the upcoming LP The Ballad of Darren: the riffy set opener “St. Charles Square” and the slower-building new single “The Narcissist.”

Elsewhere, Blur delivered “Villa Rosie” for the first time live (the track hails from 1993’s Modern Life is Rubbish) as well as other concert rarities “Popscene,” “Chemical World,” and “Oily Water,” all of which were played for the fir first time in at last a decade, per Setlist.fm.

Naturally, the audience was treated to Blur’s ’90s Brit-rock staples such as “Song 2,” “Girls & Boys,” “There’s No Other Way,” “Beelebum,” and “Parklife.”

Also Read

Blur Announces Surprise New Album Led By Single ‘The Narcissist’

Chosen due to group members Dave Rowntree, Damon Albarn, and Graham Coxon’s ties to the city, the Colchester show came ahead of Blur’s summer reunion tour, which is highlighted by a July 8-9 stand at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Selena Fragassi

Selena Fragassi

Share This

tags:

,

IMPACT

View All

Mental Health

The Zombies on the Importance of Musicians Staying Grounded

Community

Brittany Davis on How Homelessness Taught Them To ‘Never Give Up’

Impact

Indigo De Souza on the Importance of Self-Care for Touring Artists

Impact

SPIN Impact Discusses Mental Health, Addiction, and More With Beachlife Festival Artists

more from spin

Photo: Reuben Bastienne-Lewis
News

Blur Plays First Show In Eight Years, Debuts Two New Songs

Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar in 2016 (photo: Paras Griffin / BET / Getty Images for BET)
News

Beyoncé Reunites With Kendrick Lamar On ‘America Has A Problem’ Remix

Pavement in October 2022 (photo: Per Ole Hagen / Redferns)
News

Pavement, Japanese Breakfast, Denzel Curry Set For Hopscotch Festival

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top