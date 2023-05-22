Sister duo Bella and Dani Thorne are the latest guests on the SPIN Presents Lipps Service podcast. The duo spoke with Scott Lipps about their musical upbringing in Florida, Bella’s journey into acting and becoming a jewelry mogul, and Dani’s EDM DJ alter ego COM3T.

The episode further delves into Bella’s first appearance in HBO’s Entourage as well as her childhood dream of becoming an astronaut, and covers Dani’s recent bucket list appearance at the Ultra Music Festival. The Thornes also discuss their popular podcast, Twisted Sisters, writing new music together, their love of cannabis, and some interesting road stories with Snoop Dogg, including sharing meals at IHOP.

On the previous Lipps Service episode, Extreme’s Nuno Bettencourt discussed the band’s new album, Six, due out June 9, as well as working with A-list music talent including Paul McCartney and Rihanna.

Since it began in 2018, the acclaimed podcast has featured many of the biggest voices and personalities in music, including exclusive interviews with Red Hot Chili Peppers singer Anthony Kiedis, David Lee Roth, Shepard Fairey, Courtney Love, Dove Cameron, Mick Fleetwood, Nikki Sixx, Perry Farrell, and many more. Every few weeks, a new episode of SPIN Presents Lipps Service, brought to you by Mackie, is available wherever you listen to podcasts.