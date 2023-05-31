Be Your Own Pet Announces Comeback Album, Fall Tour

On the heels of its surprising reunion last year and its recently released first new song since 2008, Nashville indie rock outfit Be Your Own Pet has set an Aug. 25 release date for a comeback album, Mommy. The project will be released through Jack White’s Third Man Records and is led by the noisy single “Worship the Whip.”

“‘Worship the Whip’ is about the right-wing authoritarian personality: aggressive and domineering to people who don’t think like them, while at heart being a submissive to the authority figures who use and abuse them,” frontwoman Jemina Pearl Abegg says of the song. An accompanying video is out now from director Jordan William.

Commenting on Be Your Own Pet’s decade-plus hiatus, guitarist Jonas Stein says, “For better or worse, we all were slapped in the face that it wasn’t as easy on our own. We were all moderately successful, but nobody found that Be Your Own Pet chemistry.” As for Mommy, Abegg proclaims, “Mommy is the bitch in charge, the one in control. It’s a reclamation of myself.”

Be Your Own Pet will support the new album on a month-long North American tour this fall, beginning Oct. 18 in Chapel Hill, N.C. The group will also play Primavera Sound events in Europe starting this week.

Here are Be Your Own Pet’s fall tour dates:

9/16 – Third Man Records Blue Room – Nashville, TN

10/18 – Local 506 – Chapel Hill, NC

10/19 – Union Stage – Washington, DC

10/21 – Elsewhere Hall – Brooklyn, NY

10/22 – Underground Arts – Philadelphia, PA

10/23 – Beachland Ballroom – Cleveland, OH

10/24 – Third Man Records – Detroit, MI

10/25 – Lincoln Hall – Chicago, IL

10/27 – The Back Room at Colectivo – Milwaukee, WI

10/29 – Headliners Music Hall – Louisville, KY

11/8 – Soda Bar – San Diego, CA

11/9 – Teragram Ballroom – Los Angeles, CA

11/11 – Great American Music Hall – San Francisco, CA

11/12 – Moe’s Alley – Santa Cruz, CA

11/14 – Harlow’s – Sacramento, CA

11/16 – Star Theater – Portland, OR

11/17 – Neumos – Seattle, WA

11/18 – The Pearl – Vancouver, BC