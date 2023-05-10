Arlo Parks Enlists Phoebe Bridgers on New Single ‘Pegasus’

Arlo Parks has released the latest single from her upcoming album, featuring a familiar face. Parks enlisted her friend and collaborator Phoebe Bridgers on “Pegasus.” The song was produced by Paul Epworth, Brockhampton’s Romil Hemnani and Baird.

“’Pegasus’ is about experiencing the warmth and lightness of good love for the first time,” Parks says of the song. It also explores how the absence of chaos and the presence of real connection can be a little bit terrifying after a long time of not having it.”

The song’s release is accompanied by a video that takes place in the desert. It is directed by Bedroom at Compulsory Film, who helmed Parks’ previous videos for “Blades” and “Too Good.”

“The desert landscape has always had a special place in my heart, the scorched land, the dust, the sense of absence,” Parks says of the video. “Films like Gerry, My Own Private Idaho and Paris, Texas all use the desert as its own character representing isolation, nostalgia and the journey to a place outside of yourself. Bedroom did an incredible job of meshing surreal dreamscapes with real intimacy to make one of my favourite music videos I’ve ever made.”

Arlo Parks’ My Soft Machine will be released on May 26 through Transgressive Records. This follows her previous album, 2020’s Collapsed in Sunbeams. That collection received two Grammy nominations for Best New Artist and Best Alternative Music Album. On the heels of that album, she took home the BRIT Award for Best New Artist, received the Honda Mercury Prize, and won the BBC Introducing Artist of the Year Award.