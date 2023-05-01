Aerosmith Will Say ‘Peace Out’ After Final North American Tour

Aerosmith has confirmed recent rumors of an impending final tour with the announcement today (May 1) of Peace Out, a farewell North American run beginning Sept. 2 in Philadelphia and concluding Jan. 26 in the somewhat random locale of Montreal. However, the group will ring in the new year with a Dec. 31 visit to TD Garden in its Boston hometown, on the heels of a September 2022 blowout at Fenway Park which broke the venue’s concert attendance record.

The tour announcement was accompanied this morning by an amusing mock-disaster video with cameos from comedian and Boston-area native Bill Burr, Dolly Parton, Eminem, Kelly Clarkson, Ringo Starr, Slash, and actor Terry Crews. It’s unknown if Peace Out is literally the end of Aerosmith as a performing entity, or whether the group may afterwards still play live from time to time.

“It’s not goodbye, it’s PEACE OUT!,” the legendary band says in a statement. “Get ready and walk this way. You’re going to get the best show of our lives.” The Black Crowes will support on all dates, which will be enhanced with THX Certified Live! sound. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Unfortunately, following years of health problems and public feuding with his bandmates over his ability to still perform on stage, drummer Joey Kramer will once again be absent from the tour. Kramer’s former drum tech John Douglas will fill in, as he’s done for all but a handful of the band’s live performances since 2019, including its Deuces Are Wild residency in Las Vegas.

“While Joey Kramer remains a beloved founding member of Aerosmith, he has regrettably made the decision to sit out the currently scheduled touring dates to focus his full attention on his family and health,” the band says. “Joey’s unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed.”

Since forming Aerosmith in 1970, vocalist Steven Tyler (75), guitarist Joe Perry (72), bassist Tom Hamilton (71), and guitarist Brad Whitford (71) have embodied every bit of the proverbial rock’n’roll lifestyle, with worldwide album sales in excess of 150 million copies and all the attendant highs and lows. The group’s last proper tour was in 2017, and its most recent studio album was 2012’s Music From Another Dimenson! Last year, Aerosmith began emptying its vaults with a host of live archival video releases in tandem with UMe.

During the Vegas residency, the band stuck largely to its most familiar material, but if Perry gets his way, more rare tracks will make their way into the upcoming set lists. “That’s probably one of the biggest ongoing points of contention,” he told SPIN in a March 2022 interview. “Sometimes when we’re playing a deep cut and everybody sits down, some of the guys don’t like it. And my opinion is, well, nobody’s leaving the venue. They’re actually sitting there listening to a song they might not have heard since the last time we played the album. It might have been one of their favorites, but didn’t make the cut as the years went on. Sometimes we’ll play a song from the ’70s and then get questions from people who are hearing us for the first time, like, ‘Where did that come from?’”

Here are Aerosmith’s Peace Out tour dates:

Sep 02 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Sep 06 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Sep 09 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

Sep 12 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sep 15 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sep 18 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Sep 21 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Sep 24 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Sep 27 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Oct 11 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Oct 14 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Oct 17 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Oct 20 – Sunrise, FL – FLA Live Arena

Oct 23 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Oct 26 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Oct 29 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Nov 01 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Arena

Nov 04 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Nov 07 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Nov 10 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

Nov 13 – St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Nov 16 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Nov 19 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Nov 22 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena

Nov 25 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Nov 28 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Dec 01 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Dec 04 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

Dec 07 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum

Dec 10 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Dec 28 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Dec 31 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Jan 04 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Arena

Jan 07 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

Jan 10 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Jan 13 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena

Jan 16 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

Jan 19 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Jan 23 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Jan 26 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre