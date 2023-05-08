Aaron Dessner Joins Taylor Swift Again at Last of Three Nashville Shows

Having already made a surprise appearance last month in Tampa, Fla., the National‘s Aaron Dessner appeared unannounced again early this morning (May 8) during Taylor Swift‘s last of three Eras tour shows at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium. The concert was significantly delayed due to storms in the area, with Swift not taking the stage until after 10 p.m. local time.

Dessner, who co-wrote and co-produced Swift’s hit pandemic-era folklore and evermore albums and also worked on last year’s Midnights, joined the artist on acoustic guitar during the nightly “secret songs” section of the show for the live debut of “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve” from the latter project. Earlier, opening act Phoebe Bridgers sang again with Swift on “Nothing New,” which the pair played live for the first time at Friday’s Nissan Stadium gig and reprised on Saturday.

Since first meeting the National’s members in person several years ago after a National concert in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park, Swift has relied on them heavily as collaborators. She and Bridgers both appear on the band’s newly released album, First Two Pages of Frankenstein.

The night Frankenstein was released last Friday, Swift played the National-featuring “Coney Island” live for the first time in Atlanta, telling the audience, “this band has influenced me beyond my ability to verbalize how much they’ve influenced me — just lyrically, their ability to set a scene, their ability to tell a story. And obviously, Aaron Dessner is in the National and he has completely changed my life.”