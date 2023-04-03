Instagram Facebook Twitter
Cécile McLorin Salvant’s Mélusine is Imaginative and Thrilling
Payroll Giovanni
Payroll Giovanni Still Serves Game
5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: oGre and cEvin Key of Skinny Puppy

YouTube To Stream Live From All Six Coachella Stages

Two-weekend event gets underway April 14
Frank Ocean
(Photo: Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images)

YouTube is ramping up its Coachella live streams for its upcoming 2023 edition and will offer feeds from all six stages across both weekends for the first time. Last year’s live stream featured content from only three live stages.

This year’s streams will begin at 4 p.m. PT on April 14, and at the same time on April 21 during the event’s second weekend. Highlights will be available on demand, and the sets will repeat after the final night’s performance.

Beyond the music, YouTube is also promising exclusive interstitial content from BLACKPINK, Calvin Harris, Becky G, and Burna Boy, exclusive merchandise drops from Gorillaz, Ethel Cain, Yungblud, and Porter Robinson through YouTube Shopping, and exclusive YouTube Premium pre-parties for subscribers of that service.

Coachella will be headlined by Frank Ocean, Bad Bunny, and BLACKPINK, with additional performances by Rosalia, Bjork, boygenius, the Chemical Brothers, Kaytranada, and Charli XCX, among dozens of others.

Also Read

Frank Ocean, Bad Bunny, Blackpink To Headline Coachella

Ocean has not performed a full concert since 2017 and hasn’t released an album since Blonde and Endless, both of which appeared in 2016. Sources say he has been rehearsing in New York for Coachella for some time.

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

,

IMPACT

View All

Criminal Justice Reform

Time To Correct Corrections: SPIN Panel at SXSW Urges Music Lovers to Vote for Criminal Justice Reforms

Criminal Justice Reform

From Retribution to Restoration: The Revivalists Spread the Good Word of Criminal Justice Reform

Community

Melissa Etheridge: ‘What Are We Gonna Do About the Gay Thing?’

Community

Pussy-Positive Oogie-Powered Hitchhiking Hip-Hopping Orgy Serenader Comes Out of the Rabbit Hole: It’s Audley Time

more from spin

Photo: Paul Harries
News

All-American Rejects Confirm Tour With Fellow 2000s Emo Favorites

Frank Ocean
News

YouTube To Stream Live From All Six Coachella Stages

Photo: David McClister
News

Tedeschi Trucks Band Plots Largest Headlining Shows This Fall

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top