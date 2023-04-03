YouTube To Stream Live From All Six Coachella Stages

YouTube is ramping up its Coachella live streams for its upcoming 2023 edition and will offer feeds from all six stages across both weekends for the first time. Last year’s live stream featured content from only three live stages.

This year’s streams will begin at 4 p.m. PT on April 14, and at the same time on April 21 during the event’s second weekend. Highlights will be available on demand, and the sets will repeat after the final night’s performance.

Beyond the music, YouTube is also promising exclusive interstitial content from BLACKPINK, Calvin Harris, Becky G, and Burna Boy, exclusive merchandise drops from Gorillaz, Ethel Cain, Yungblud, and Porter Robinson through YouTube Shopping, and exclusive YouTube Premium pre-parties for subscribers of that service.

Coachella will be headlined by Frank Ocean, Bad Bunny, and BLACKPINK, with additional performances by Rosalia, Bjork, boygenius, the Chemical Brothers, Kaytranada, and Charli XCX, among dozens of others.

Ocean has not performed a full concert since 2017 and hasn’t released an album since Blonde and Endless, both of which appeared in 2016. Sources say he has been rehearsing in New York for Coachella for some time.