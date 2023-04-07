Vivian Trimble, Luscious Jackson Keyboardist, Dies at 59

Vivian Trimble, the keyboardist and co-founder of New York-based alt-rock band Luscious Jackson, has died at the age of 59. The band shared the news of Trimble’s death on its Facebook page. According to the band’s statement, Trimble had been battling cancer for several years, developed a complication on Monday (April 3), and died on Tuesday (April 4).

Here’s the band’s statement in full:

Trimble formed Luscious Jackson with Jill Cunniff (vocals, bass), Gabby Glaser (vocals, guitar) in 1991. Former Beastie Boys drummer Kate Schellenbach joined the band in 1992 while the group was recording its In Search of Manny EP. During the ’90s, the group released an EP and three albums through the Beastie Boys’ Grand Royal label. The group experienced its biggest success in the middle of that decade. The band performed on the Lollapalooza tour, appeared on Saturday Night Live, MTV’s 120 Minutes, and The Adventures of Pete and Pete. Luscious Jackson is best known for its 1996 single “Naked Eye, which peaked at No. 36 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 18 on the Billboard Modern Rock Tracks chart.

The keyboardist would leave Luscious Jackson in 1998 and go on to form Dusty Trails in 1998 with Josephine Wiggs. The pair would release an album together in 2000.