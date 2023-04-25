Instagram Facebook Twitter
Metallica
Thundercat and Tame Impala Make a Dream Team on 'No More Lies'
Zolita on the Importance of Meditation, Staying Centered While on Tour
April 2023’s Best Punk: It’s Brutal Out Here

Thundercat and Tame Impala Make a Dream Team on ‘No More Lies’

'I've wanted to work with Kevin since the very first Tame Impala album,' Thundercat says
Thundercat and Tame Impala
Kevin Parker of Tame Impala and Thundercat

Thundercat and Tame Impala mesh their signature musical styles in ear-pleasing fashion on their collaborative new single “No More Lies,” which is the former’s first new song in more than three years.

This futuristic-sounding, funky tale of a relationship about to crash is chock full of Thundercat’s inimitable bass lines and Tame Impala frontman Kevin Parker’s synth-heavy production panache. Both artists handle lead vocals at different points, with the self-deprecating Thundercat at one point admitting, “I’m just kind of ass.”

“I’ve wanted to work with Kevin since the very first Tame Impala album,” Thundercat says. “I feel that I knew that us working together would be special. I’ve been excited about this song for a long time and hope to create more with Kevin in the future.”

Herbie Hancock, Thundercat, Jon Batiste Lead Newport Jazz Festival Lineup

Thundercat has a busy summer of touring ahead of him, including major support dates for Red Hot Chili Peppers and the Strokes, and his own headlining shows in Australia, Asia, and Europe. His most recent album was 2020’s It Is What It Is, but in the past year-plus, he’s been featured on projects from Silk Sonic, Gorillaz, DOMi and JD BECK, and Kehlani.

For Tame Impala, “No More Lies” follows the recent new song “Wings of Time” from the soundtrack to the movie Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Tame Impala and Thundercat previously contributed tracks to last year’s Jack Antonoff-produced soundtrack for Minions: The Rise of Gru.

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

