Instagram Facebook Twitter
Peter One
His Hometown
5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Steven Kilbey of The Church
Yaeji With a Hammer
Yaeji Uses Dance Music To Grapple With Discontent on With a Hammer

The Linda Lindas Release New Single Ahead of Coachella Performance

Teenaged band promises more music to come in 2023
The Linda Lindas
(Credit: Jessie Cowan)

Two years ago, teenaged rockers the Linda Lindas captured the hearts and attention of many in the rock world with their viral performance in a library. Last year, the Los Angeles-based quartet released its debut album, the aptly titled Growing Up. Today (April 10), the group shared “Too Many Things,” its first single of 2023. The rocking new song comes ahead of the band’s appearance at Coachella this Saturday.

“We had a nonstop, jam-packed, and awesome 2022 playing shows, going on tours, and meeting fans and making friends across the U.S. as well as Spain, Germany, England, Japan, Canada, and Mexico,” the band says of their whirlwind past year. “After taking a short break to catch our breath, recharge, focus on school, and go back into the studio, we are ready to share a song about how everything unfolds so fast all the time—the surprises, the disappointments, and the opportunities that pass us by at every moment. In the midst of all this, we hope you have space for ‘Too Many Things’ and are ready for more music, shows, and announcements coming soon!”

In addition to their festival appearances, which include stops at Lollapalooza, Boston Calling and Adjacent Music Festival, the band will open for Blondie at Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre and a series of dates opening for Paramore on its upcoming arena tour.

Last year, the band sat down with one of their heroes and biggest supporters, Bikini Kill’s Kathleen Hanna as part of our Artist x Artist series. In their conversation, they exchanged questions about their origins, how they discovered each other and described what an “interview hangover” is.

Also Read

Hear The Linda Lindas Rock Up The Go-Go’s ‘Tonite’

SPIN Staff

SPIN Staff

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All

Free Speech

‘Is the Juice Worth the Squeeze?’: How Stanford’s Free Speech Debacle Fits in Shout-down College Culture

Addiction

High Notes: How I Learned To Play Straight After (Barely) Surviving the ‘90s and Its Drugged-out Retro Death Trip

Criminal Justice Reform

Time To Correct Corrections: SPIN Panel at SXSW Urges Music Lovers to Vote for Criminal Justice Reforms

Criminal Justice Reform

From Retribution to Restoration: The Revivalists Spread the Good Word of Criminal Justice Reform

more from spin

Stephen Sanchez
News

Singer-Songwriter Stephen Sanchez Talks Elton John, TikTok, and Farm Life on Lipps Service

Jeremy Saffer
Features

The GWARBar Is an Inspiration to Flesh-Eating Metal Bands Everywhere

Roger Daltrey
News

Roger Daltrey Says The Who Probably Won’t Tour in the U.S. Again

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top