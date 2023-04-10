Two years ago, teenaged rockers the Linda Lindas captured the hearts and attention of many in the rock world with their viral performance in a library. Last year, the Los Angeles-based quartet released its debut album, the aptly titled Growing Up. Today (April 10), the group shared “Too Many Things,” its first single of 2023. The rocking new song comes ahead of the band’s appearance at Coachella this Saturday.

“We had a nonstop, jam-packed, and awesome 2022 playing shows, going on tours, and meeting fans and making friends across the U.S. as well as Spain, Germany, England, Japan, Canada, and Mexico,” the band says of their whirlwind past year. “After taking a short break to catch our breath, recharge, focus on school, and go back into the studio, we are ready to share a song about how everything unfolds so fast all the time—the surprises, the disappointments, and the opportunities that pass us by at every moment. In the midst of all this, we hope you have space for ‘Too Many Things’ and are ready for more music, shows, and announcements coming soon!”

In addition to their festival appearances, which include stops at Lollapalooza, Boston Calling and Adjacent Music Festival, the band will open for Blondie at Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre and a series of dates opening for Paramore on its upcoming arena tour.

Last year, the band sat down with one of their heroes and biggest supporters, Bikini Kill’s Kathleen Hanna as part of our Artist x Artist series. In their conversation, they exchanged questions about their origins, how they discovered each other and described what an “interview hangover” is.