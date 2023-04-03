Tears for Fears Touring This Summer With Cold War Kids

Instagram Facebook Twitter
Cécile McLorin Salvant’s Mélusine is Imaginative and Thrilling
Group is supporting its 2022 comeback album ‘The Tipping Point’
(Photo by Frank Ockenfels)

Tears for Fears will return to the road in North America for a summer tour with support from Cold War Kids, beginning June 23 in Atlantic City, N.J., and concluding Aug. 2 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Visit the band’s website for ticket on-sale information.

Tears for Fears is touring once again in support of its 2022 comeback album The Tipping Point, its first in 18 years. The project debuted at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Top Alternative and Top Rock Albums charts, and its No. 8 showing on the Billboard 200 was Tears for Fears’ highest since 1989’s The Seeds of Love.

“It’s been a long time in the works, and had some false starts and we did things, industry things,” group member Curt Smith previously told SPIN of The Tipping Point. “We went back to doing things our way and made an album that I feel is representative of us and sounds like us, and doesn’t sound like us trying to be something else.”

Here are Tears for Fears’ 2023 tour dates:

Fri Jun 23 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
Sat Jun 24 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
Mon Jun 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Thu Jun 29 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
Fri Jun 30 – Montreal, QC – Place Bell
Sun Jul 02 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Wed Jul 05 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Fri Jul 07 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre
Sat Jul 08 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Tue Jul 11 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater
Thu Jul 13 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL
Fri Jul 14 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre
Sun Jul 16 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Mon Jul 17 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Thu Jul 20 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Sat Jul 22 – Portland, OR – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Mon Jul 24 – Vancouver, BC – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
Wed Jul 26 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Thu Jul 27 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Sat Jul 29 – Sacramento, CA – Toyota Amphitheater
Tue Aug 01 – Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena
Wed Aug 02 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

