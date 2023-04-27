Stone Gossard on Volunteering at Seattle Free Clinic, Pearl Jam’s Activism

From the beginning, Pearl Jam used their platform to encourage activism. “When we first started out, it just kinda was built into the way we were doing things,” guitarist Stone Gossard tells SPIN. “We always thought that, ultimately, participating on some level in democracy … was important.”

“We’ve had some impact,” he adds. “We could always do more. … But clearly there’s so much to do and so many opportunities to grow in that regard.”

Gossard highlights his current methods of giving back to his community, including volunteer work at the Seattle/King County free clinic, which runs from April 27 through April 30 at the Seattle Center. “Anybody that needs glasses, anybody that needs dental work, anybody that needs all these kinda things that you could never pay for when you don’t have the money — these things become available,” he says. “And it’s a big deal.”

He also discusses serving on the board of directors for Arts Corps, “an organization that basically funds arts classes for students that don’t have it in their school districts for whatever reason.” He’s been a supporter for around two decades — up through a new and exciting co-leadership model.

Elsewhere in our chat, Gossard talks about the future of Painted Shield, the alt-rock band with whom he’s recorded two LPs, including 2022’s Painted Shield 2.

“We have maybe 10 or 15 ideas that are at different stages of completion — some might be close to being done,” he says, teasing a third project. “But after playing [live], I think the idea is that we’re gonna get back together and try to record together as a band to finish this one off.”

He also teases the next moves of his other band, saying Pearl Jam are deep into new music and have live dates “brewing.”

“We’re gonna be working on some more music between now and the end of the year, and we’re gonna hopefully finish a record,” he says. “That’s the plan. The little bits that I’ve heard so far mixed are sounding good. I’m excited. It’s gonna be a rock record.”

