Instagram Facebook Twitter
Peter One
His Hometown
5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Steven Kilbey of The Church
Yaeji With a Hammer
Yaeji Uses Dance Music To Grapple With Discontent on With a Hammer

Singer-Songwriter Stephen Sanchez Talks Elton John, TikTok, and Farm Life on Lipps Service

The ‘Until I Found You’ singer is currently in the midst of a sold-out headline tour
Stephen Sanchez
(Credit: Luke Rogers)

The latest episode of the SPIN Presents Lipps Service podcast features singer-songwriter Stephen Sanchez. In the episode, Sanchez spoke with host Scott Lipps about his breakout hit “Until I Found You,” how he found success on TikTok with his Cage the Elephant cover, and receiving a phone call from Sir Elton John who has become a “friend” and “mentor.”

The 20-year-old Sanchez also discusses his life-changing decision to drop out of high school during his senior year in order to pursue music full-time and how growing up on a farm listening to vinyl records with his grandparents started it all.

On the previous Lipps Service episode, Rival Sons singer Jay Buchanan shared his blues influences, talked about what it was like growing up around religious fanatics, and revealed he once worked in a mortuary.

Since it began in 2018, the acclaimed podcast has featured many of the biggest voices and personalities in music, including exclusive interviews with Red Hot Chili Peppers singer Anthony Kiedis, David Lee Roth, Shepard Fairey, Courtney Love, Dove Cameron, Mick Fleetwood, Nikki Sixx, Perry Farrell, and many more. Every few weeks, a new episode of SPIN Presents Lipps Service is available wherever you listen to podcasts.

Jay Buchanan

Also Read

Rival Sons’ Jay Buchanan Talks Blues Influences and Working in a Mortuary on Lipps Service

Listen to the full episode with Stephen Sanchez below.

Selena Fragassi

Selena Fragassi

Share This

tags:

, ,

IMPACT

View All

Free Speech

‘Is the Juice Worth the Squeeze?’: How Stanford’s Free Speech Debacle Fits in Shout-down College Culture

Addiction

High Notes: How I Learned To Play Straight After (Barely) Surviving the ‘90s and Its Drugged-out Retro Death Trip

Criminal Justice Reform

Time To Correct Corrections: SPIN Panel at SXSW Urges Music Lovers to Vote for Criminal Justice Reforms

Criminal Justice Reform

From Retribution to Restoration: The Revivalists Spread the Good Word of Criminal Justice Reform

more from spin

Stephen Sanchez
News

Singer-Songwriter Stephen Sanchez Talks Elton John, TikTok, and Farm Life on Lipps Service

Jeremy Saffer
Features

The GWARBar Is an Inspiration to Flesh-Eating Metal Bands Everywhere

Roger Daltrey
News

Roger Daltrey Says The Who Probably Won’t Tour in the U.S. Again

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top