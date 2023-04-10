The latest episode of the SPIN Presents Lipps Service podcast features singer-songwriter Stephen Sanchez. In the episode, Sanchez spoke with host Scott Lipps about his breakout hit “Until I Found You,” how he found success on TikTok with his Cage the Elephant cover, and receiving a phone call from Sir Elton John who has become a “friend” and “mentor.”

The 20-year-old Sanchez also discusses his life-changing decision to drop out of high school during his senior year in order to pursue music full-time and how growing up on a farm listening to vinyl records with his grandparents started it all.

Since it began in 2018, the acclaimed podcast has featured many of the biggest voices and personalities in music.

