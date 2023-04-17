Instagram Facebook Twitter
Blink-182
Blink-182 Returns in Style at Coachella for First Show With Tom DeLonge Since 2014
Metallica
Every Metallica Album, Ranked
DYLAN IN JAPAN

SPIN Brought the Heat at Our Annual Desert Oasis Pool Party

SPIN Desert Oasis
(Credit: Christian Spencer)

On late Saturday afternoon during Coachella’s first weekend, SPIN hosted its annual Desert Oasis Pool Party. Taking place at a private estate in Palm Desert, the event was one of the weekend’s most highly anticipated off-site events and did not disappoint. Attendees were treated to an array of world-class culinary delights prepared on-site by a private chef, and enjoyed a variety of custom-made cocktails and Mezcal provided by Victorioso.

And there were special guest performances. Fresh off her appearance at Coachella on Friday night with Jamie Jones, Anabel Englund dazzled the packed house with a DJ set inspired by the party’s majestic views and high-energy vibes. She was joined by SOHMI, who swung by after her Coachella set, to spin a set of minimalist pop-tech combined with bangers. DJ Ry Toast spun her mix of tunes on vinyl to set the mood early on.

Hundreds of people, including a number of VIPs like actors Grant Mellon and Paris Berlec, and recording artists DRAMA (who performed at Coachella), Whipped Creme, and Mareux (who performed at Coachella), packed the estate and flooded the dance floor. They enjoyed photos at our photo booth, relaxed by and jumped in the pool before heading to the Empire Polo Fields to take in Saturday night’s action.

Check out more scenes from our Desert Oasis party and we hope to see you next year!

Coachella

Also Read

The Best, the Mess and the Rest: Coachella 2023

SOHMI (Credit: Christian Spencer)
SOHMI and Anabel Englund (Credit: Christian Spencer)
Anabel Englund (Credit: Christian Spencer)
Anabel Englund (Credit: Christian Spencer)
DRAMA (Credit: Christian Spencer)
Attendees dancing to Anabel Englund (Credit: Christian Spencer)
SOHMI (Credit: Christian Spencer)
Attendees grooving to Anabel Englund (Credit: Christian Spencer)
Partygoers in the pool (Credit: Christian Spencer)
Attendees taking in the Desert Oasis (Credit: Christian Spencer)
Lounging pool side (Credit: Christian Spencer)

SPIN Team

SPIN Team

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All

Community

Friendship, Love & Loyalty: Dropkick Murphys’ Claddagh Fund Raises Money for Communities in Need

Free Speech

‘Is the Juice Worth the Squeeze?’: How Stanford’s Free Speech Debacle Fits in Shout-down College Culture

Addiction

High Notes: How I Learned To Play Straight After (Barely) Surviving the ‘90s and Its Drugged-out Retro Death Trip

Criminal Justice Reform

Time To Correct Corrections: SPIN Panel at SXSW Urges Music Lovers to Vote for Criminal Justice Reforms

more from spin

Frank Ocean
News

Frank Ocean Suffered Ankle Injury Ahead of Coachella Set

SPIN Desert Oasis
Partner

SPIN Brought the Heat at Our Annual Desert Oasis Pool Party

Coachella
Recaps

The Best, the Mess and the Rest: Coachella 2023

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top