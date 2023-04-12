Speedy Ortiz Returns With First Single in Five Years

Speedy Ortiz is back with its first song in five years. Titled “Scabs,” the song was engineered and mixed by Illuminati Hotties’ Sarah Tudzin, who also produced the guitar-driven track with the band. Speedy Ortiz recorded “Scabs” at Joshua Tree’s Rancho de la Luna and El Paso’s Sonic Ranch.

The band is led by songwriter, guitarist, and singer Sadie Dupuis (who is also a SPIN contributor) and guitarist Andy Molholt. The lineup now includes longtime touring bassist Audrey Zee Whitesides and drummer Joey Doubek.

Dupuis said that the song was inspired after she overheard post office customers berating an employee.

“This was during a time of postal unions-opposed budget cuts and other major issues for mail handlers, which were widely reported on,” Dupuis says. “People advertising their support for essential workers acted conversely when faced with personal inconvenience. The song became more widely about self-designated ethicists who don’t quibble about crossing a picket line for individual benefit.”

Speedy Ortiz’s most recent album, Twerp Verse, was released in 2018. Since then, Dupuis released a solo album as Sad13 in 2020, as well as two poetry books.