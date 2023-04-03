Seymour Stein, Sire Records Co-Founder, Dies at 80

Instagram Facebook Twitter
Cécile McLorin Salvant’s Mélusine is Imaginative and Thrilling
Seymour Stein, the legendary music executive who co-founded Sire Records, has died at the age of 80. Stein’s daughter, Mandy, confirmed the news of his death to Variety. She told the outlet that her father died at his home in Los Angeles after a long battle with cancer.

Born on April 18, 1942 as Seymour Steinbigle in Brooklyn, Stein was one of the most influential executives in modern music history. After a stint working at Billboard and Cincinnati based soul label King Records, Stein co-founded Sire Records in 1966 with Richard Gottehrer. Stein’s taste was forward-thinking and ahead of most trends.

In the 1970s, he signed the Ramones, Talking Heads, Richard Hell & the Voidoids, and the Dead Boys as punk was starting to emerge as a cultural force.

He famously signed Madonna in the 1980s when she was on the cusp of stardom and performing at underground dance clubs in Manhattan. As college and alternative rock started to emerge from the underground, Stein would bring artists like the Replacements, the Cure, the Pretenders, the Smiths, Echo & the Bunnymen, Ministry, and Depeche Mode to Sire. Other artists signed under Stein’s watch include Ice-T, Lou Reed, Seal, K.D. Lang and Brian Wilson.

Stein was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2008.

