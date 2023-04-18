The Murlocs Turn Reality Upside Down in ‘Undone and Unashamed’ Video

The Murlocs turn reality upside down in the video for “Undone and Unashamed,” the second single from their upcoming album Calm Ya Farm. In the Jack Rule-directed clip, group member Ambrose Kenny-Smith does his best to snap an unidentified couch potato out of his bathrobe-wearing, beer-drinking, canned foot-eating malaise, while also offering up a nifty saxophone solo in the process.

“Letting loose all the time comes at a cost,” Kenny-Smith says of the rollicking song, which was written by keyboardist Tim Karmouche. “When you choose to not hold yourself accountable for your actions by going on countless benders, it will only make things worse. People don’t always forgive and forget.”

“When I was a kid, I thought Shaun Micallef’s rotating room skit was the funniest thing I’d ever seen and always thought it’d work well for a music video,” Rule adds of the video. “Then I saw an Ames distortion room in a museum and thought the same thing. Combining the two was a stupid idea. Getting a living room-sized set to levitate, and rotate safely, was diabolically hard. This was a weird, magic, memorable project.”

Calm Ya Farm is due May 19 from ATO. The Murlocs, which include Kenny-Smith and his King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard bandmate Cook Craig, have also announced a fall European tour, beginning Sept. 3 at the U.K.’s End of the Road festival and wrapping Sept. 22 in Brussels. Beforehand, the group will take advantage of a rare period when King Gizzard won’t be on tour to play seven shows in Australia over the next couple weeks, starting Sunday (April 22) in Melbourne.

As previously reported, Kenny-Smith and Cook will be quite busy with King Gizzard this summer, as the prolific group is expected to release new music in addition to embarking on a unique residency tour of four U.S. cities in June. In a tweet today from the official King Gizzard account, the next album was described simply as “heavy as fuck.”

Here are the Murlocs’ tour dates:

4/22: Melbourne, VIC @ Northcote Theatre

4/28: Adelaide, SA @ The Gov

4/29: Fremantle, WA @ Freo Social

4/30: Scarborough, WA @ Indian Ocean Hotel

5/5: Sydney, NSW @ Metro Theatre

5/11: Gold Coast, QLD @ Miami Marketta

5/12: Brisbane, QLD @ The Triffid

9/3: Salisbury, UK @ End of the Road Festival

9/5: London, UK @ Village Underground

9/7: Deventer, Netherlands @ Burgerweeshuis

9/8: Heusden Gem Asten, Netherlands @ Misty Fields

9/9: Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Tolhuistuin

9/12: Oslo, Norway @ John Dee

9/13: Stockholm, Sweden @ Slaktkyrkan

9/14: Malmo, Sweden @ Plan B

9/16: Leipzig, Germany @ UT Connewitz

9/17: Cologne, Germany @ Gebäude 9

9/18: Hamburg, Germany @ Knust

9/19: Berlin, Germany @ Hole 44

9/21: Paris, France @ Le Trabendo

9/22: Brussels, Belgium @ AB Box