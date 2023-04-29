Spanish fans got a lot more than they bargained for last night (April 28) during Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band‘s European tour kickoff in Barcelona, as former First Lady Michelle Obama and actress Kate Capshaw stunned the crowd by joining the group for “Glory Days” during the encore.

Both women sang during the performance, with Obama adding some tambourine flourishes. Their on-stage appearance capped an evening which, per TMZ, began with them joining Springsteen and his wife/E Street Band member Patti Scialfa for dinner in tandem with their own famous husbands, former President Barack Obama and director Steven Spielberg.

The Springsteens and Obamas have been friends since the Boss stumped for Barack during his inaugural presidential run in 2008. In 2016, Obama awarded Springsteen the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and five years later, the pair launched a Spotify original podcast, Renegades: Born in the USA, on which they discussed their love of music and the state of America.

The Springsteen and Spielberg families have also been friends and traveling companions for many years, with the Boss contributing music to a number of Spielberg’s films.

Springsteen and the E Street Band returned to the road for the first time in seven years on Feb. 1 in Tampa, Fl., and completed the first North American leg April 14 in Newark, N.J., despite having to cancel several dates due to band members contracting COVID-19 and other illnesses.

The tour continues in Europe through July 25 in Monza, Italy, before swinging back to the States for another leg starting Aug. 9 at Chicago’s Wrigley Field.