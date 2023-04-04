Instagram Facebook Twitter
Payroll Giovanni Still Serves Game
Lucinda Williams to Release New LP Featuring Bruce Springsteen, Angel Olsen

Margo Price, Tommy Stinson, and Jesse Malin also lend a hand on the project
Lucinda Williams at 16th Annual Americana Music Festival & Conference - Day 3
(Photo: Erika Goldring / Getty Images for Americana Music)

In a year when she celebrated her 70th birthday and is set to release a memoir, Lucinda Williams has a new album on the way titled Stories From a Rock N Roll Heart. The project is due June 30 from Highway 20 Records/Thirty Tigers and is led by the Jesse Malin-co-written single “New York Comeback,” featuring vocals from Bruce Springsteen and his wife Patti Scialfa.

Stories From a Rock N Roll Heart also boasts guest turns from Angel Olsen, the Replacements’ Tommy Stinson, Margo Price, Jeremy Ivey, Buddy Miller, and Malin himself. The album is Williams’ first since suffering a November 2020 stroke that impaired her motor skills and has to date prevented her from playing guitar; to compensate, she turned to her husband/manager Tom Overby, Malin, and longtime road manager Travis Stephens to help flesh out her new compositions.

 

The album also sports musical tributes to Tom Petty on “Stolen Moments” and late Replacements guitarist Bob Stinson on “Hum’s Liquor,” while Springsteen and Scialfa reappear on the pseudo title track “Rock N Roll Heart.”

Williams has an active international tour schedule on tap for this year, including several West Coast shows with Big Thief in early August. In celebration of her book Don’t Tell Anybody The Secrets I Told You, she’ll also sit for a conversation with Steve Earle on April 24 at Congregation Beth Elohim in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Here is the track list for Lucinda Williams’ Stories from a Rock B Roll Heart:

“Let’s Get the Band Back Together” (feat. Margo Price, Jeremy Ivey, Buddy Miller)
“New York Comeback” (feat. Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa)
“Last Call for the Truth”
“Jukebox” (feat. Angel Olsen)
“Stolen Moments”
“Rock N Roll Heart” (feat. Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa)
“This Is Not My Town” (feat. Margo Price)
“Hum’s Liquor” (feat. Tommy Stinson)
“Where The Song Will Find Me”
“Never Gonna Fade Away”

