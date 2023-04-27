Instagram Facebook Twitter
Ryuichi Sakamoto: 8 Essential Albums
Gabe 'Nandez
Gabe ‘Nandez No Longer Rides Alone
ELOISE LOVES YOU, VERY, VERY MUCH

Head to Austin’s Largest Indie Music Festival Courtesy of SPIN and Larceny

This year, SPIN and Larceny teamed up at Austin’s biggest indie music fest to bring audiences one of the most thrilling shows of the entire festival. Headlined by Killer Mike, who played his first solo show in over a decade, at SPIN’s Stubb’s Showcase, which was packed to capacity with excited music fans, featured a number of artists who will be on your radar for years to come. Newcomer McKinley Dixon dazzled audiences with his uptempo brand of hip-hop, as well as stunning performances by artists like Sunflower Bean, renforshort, and the recently reunited Voxtrot.

In years past, the SPIN showcase has featured artists such as Kings of Leon, Kendrick Lamar, Deftones, Iggy Pop, John Legend, CHVRCHES, Hole, The Roots and Ashanti. You could discover your next favorite artist or one who you aren’t familiar with yet at the SPIN show.

Also Read

ELOISE LOVES YOU, VERY, VERY MUCH

Now, SPIN and Larceny are excited to bring you the opportunity to win two passes, plus a gift card voucher for travel accommodations to Austin’s top indie music festival taking place in March 2024. Get a jump on next year by entering the sweepstakes through the link below.

If you’re planning a vacation in the coming months, be sure to jam to the tunes on this Southwest Road Trip-inspired playlist. It features a number of familiar road trip anthems and indie hits.

To see all terms and conditions, click here. Must be older than 21 to enter.

SPIN Team

SPIN Team

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All

Criminal Justice Reform

McKinley Dixon on Police Reform, the Vibrancy of Chicago

Mental Health

Zolita on the Importance of Meditation, Staying Centered While on Tour

Criminal Justice Reform

Killer Mike on Why He’s ‘Bound’ By His Belief in the First Amendment

Community

Friendship, Love & Loyalty: Dropkick Murphys’ Claddagh Fund Raises Money for Communities in Need

more from spin

LA_60123_ShelfTalker_SPINSweeps_23 (1)
Partner

Head to Austin’s Largest Indie Music Festival Courtesy of SPIN and Larceny

Photo: Charlotte Patmore
Features

ELOISE LOVES YOU, VERY, VERY MUCH

Photo: Sarah Midkiff
WHO IS

WHO IS ALEXA DARK

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top