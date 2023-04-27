Head to Austin’s Largest Indie Music Festival Courtesy of SPIN and Larceny

This year, SPIN and Larceny teamed up at Austin’s biggest indie music fest to bring audiences one of the most thrilling shows of the entire festival. Headlined by Killer Mike, who played his first solo show in over a decade, at SPIN’s Stubb’s Showcase, which was packed to capacity with excited music fans, featured a number of artists who will be on your radar for years to come. Newcomer McKinley Dixon dazzled audiences with his uptempo brand of hip-hop, as well as stunning performances by artists like Sunflower Bean, renforshort, and the recently reunited Voxtrot.

In years past, the SPIN showcase has featured artists such as Kings of Leon, Kendrick Lamar, Deftones, Iggy Pop, John Legend, CHVRCHES, Hole, The Roots and Ashanti. You could discover your next favorite artist or one who you aren’t familiar with yet at the SPIN show.

