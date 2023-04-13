Instagram Facebook Twitter
Brevin Kim
Brevin Kim’s Big, Bleeding Heart
Brittany Davis
With A Grunge Legend In Their Corner, Brittany Davis Is Igniting Souls And Spirits
Universal Audio’s Shift Into Guitar Pedals Brought New High-End Amp Simulators to Bedroom Guitarists

King Krule Readies New Album, Space Heavy

Two dogs take center stage in the video for first single ‘Seaforth’
Photo: Frank Lebon

Quirky British artist Archy Marshall, better known as King Krule, has set a June 9 release date for his fourth album under that moniker, Space Heavy. The first single, “Seaforth,” is accompanied by a Jocelyn Anquetil-directed video starring a father-and-son pair of golden retrievers.

The 15-track Space Heavy finds Marshall once again working with producer Dilip Harris and members of his live band, including saxophonist Ignacio Salvadores, drummer George Bass, bassist James Wilson, and guitarist Jack Towell. It’s the follow-up to 2020’s Man Alive!, which reached a career-best No. 12 on the Official U.K. Albums Chart.

The songs were written during commutes between London and Liverpool, and are said to have been inspired by “the space haunted by dreams of love, touching a narrative of lost connection, [and] losing people and situations to the guillotine of the universe.”

 

King Kruel

Also Read

King Krule Shares Animated Video for “Cellular”

Around the album release, King Krule will play four U.K. shows in London (June 11), Bristol (June 12), Liverpool (June 13), and Kingston Upon Thames (June 15).

Here is the track list for King Krule’s Space Heavy:

Flimsier
Pink Shell
Seaforth
That Is My Life, That Is Yours
Tortoise of Independency
Empty Stomach Space Cadet
Flimsy
Hamburgerphobia
From The Swamp
Seagirl
Our Vacuum
Space Heavy
When Vanishing
If Only It Was Warmth
Wednesday Overcast

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

(photo: Matthew Baker / Getty Images)
