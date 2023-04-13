King Krule Readies New Album, Space Heavy

Quirky British artist Archy Marshall, better known as King Krule, has set a June 9 release date for his fourth album under that moniker, Space Heavy. The first single, “Seaforth,” is accompanied by a Jocelyn Anquetil-directed video starring a father-and-son pair of golden retrievers.

The 15-track Space Heavy finds Marshall once again working with producer Dilip Harris and members of his live band, including saxophonist Ignacio Salvadores, drummer George Bass, bassist James Wilson, and guitarist Jack Towell. It’s the follow-up to 2020’s Man Alive!, which reached a career-best No. 12 on the Official U.K. Albums Chart.

The songs were written during commutes between London and Liverpool, and are said to have been inspired by “the space haunted by dreams of love, touching a narrative of lost connection, [and] losing people and situations to the guillotine of the universe.”

Around the album release, King Krule will play four U.K. shows in London (June 11), Bristol (June 12), Liverpool (June 13), and Kingston Upon Thames (June 15).

Here is the track list for King Krule’s Space Heavy:

Flimsier

Pink Shell

Seaforth

That Is My Life, That Is Yours

Tortoise of Independency

Empty Stomach Space Cadet

Flimsy

Hamburgerphobia

From The Swamp

Seagirl

Our Vacuum

Space Heavy

When Vanishing

If Only It Was Warmth

Wednesday Overcast