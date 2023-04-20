Killer Mike Announces First Solo Album in 11 Years

Last month, Killer Mike performed at our SXSW showcase where he was backed by a five-piece choir. It was his first solo set in a decade and at Stubb’s, the Atlanta rapper debuted several new songs. Today, on his 48th birthday Mike announced that his first solo album since 2012, Michael, will be out in June.

In addition to the announcement, Mike shared the album’s first single, “Don’t Let the Devil,” which features his longtime collaborator and Run the Jewels partner El-P and thankugoodsir. The song was produced by No I.D., Little Shalimar, and El-P.

“My favorite group (US) with my favorite producers!” he says of working with El-P. “It’s our 10 year anniversary and Michael is an origin story so I wanted to start w/ El.”

Of the album, Mike says “RTJ is the X-Men, this is my Logan.” If the performances at Stubb’s are a reflection of what’s to come, this will be Killer Mike’s most personal album to date.

Last year, Killer Mike released “Run,” which features Young Thug and “Talk’n That Shit!”

In October, Run the Jewels will be celebrating its 10th anniversary with a string of four-night shows in New York. Los Angeles, Atlanta and Chicago. Each night, the duo will perform one of its albums in its entirety.

Michael will be released on June 16.