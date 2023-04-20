Instagram Facebook Twitter
Nick Lowe
The Eternal Cool of Nick Lowe
Foo Fighters
Foo Fighters Reveal First Album After Taylor Hawkins’ Death, But Here We Are
Glen Matlock
Nevermind the Tories, Here’s Glen Matlock

Killer Mike Announces First Solo Album in 11 Years

The first single, which features El-P and thankyougoodsir, is out now
Killer Mike
(Credit: Jonathan Mannion)

Last month, Killer Mike performed at our SXSW showcase where he was backed by a five-piece choir. It was his first solo set in a decade and at Stubb’s, the Atlanta rapper debuted several new songs. Today, on his 48th birthday Mike announced that his first solo album since 2012, Michael, will be out in June.

In addition to the announcement, Mike shared the album’s first single, “Don’t Let the Devil,” which features his longtime collaborator and Run the Jewels partner El-P and thankugoodsir. The song was produced by No I.D., Little Shalimar, and El-P.

“My favorite group (US) with my favorite producers!” he says of working with El-P. “It’s our 10 year anniversary and Michael is an origin story so I wanted to start w/ El.”

Of the album, Mike says “RTJ is the X-Men, this is my Logan.” If the performances at Stubb’s are a reflection of what’s to come, this will be Killer Mike’s most personal album to date.

Also Read

Killer Mike on Why He’s ‘Bound’ By His Belief in the First Amendment

Last year, Killer Mike released “Run,” which features Young Thug and “Talk’n That Shit!”

In October, Run the Jewels will be celebrating its 10th anniversary with a string of four-night shows in New York. Los Angeles, Atlanta and Chicago. Each night, the duo will perform one of its albums in its entirety.

Michael will be released on June 16.

SPIN Staff

SPIN Staff

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All

Criminal Justice Reform

Killer Mike on Why He’s ‘Bound’ By His Belief in the First Amendment

Community

Friendship, Love & Loyalty: Dropkick Murphys’ Claddagh Fund Raises Money for Communities in Need

Free Speech

‘Is the Juice Worth the Squeeze?’: How Stanford’s Free Speech Debacle Fits in Shout-down College Culture

Addiction

High Notes: How I Learned To Play Straight After (Barely) Surviving the ‘90s and Its Drugged-out Retro Death Trip

more from spin

Killer Mike
News

Killer Mike Announces First Solo Album in 11 Years

Frank Ocean
News

Frank Ocean Not Playing Coachella Weekend 2; Blink-182 To Fill In

The Detroit-based Red Panda team brings scientific minds into guitar pedals. (Photo courtesy of Red Panda)
Interviews

Red Panda’s Complex Guitar Pedals Are a Musical Feat of Engineering

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top