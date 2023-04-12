Instagram Facebook Twitter
Ringo Starr: ‘I Got Lucky When Mark Joined the Band’
Brevin Kim
Brevin Kim’s Big, Bleeding Heart
Friendship, Love & Loyalty: Dropkick Murphys’ Claddagh Fund Raises Money for Communities in Need

Khruangbin Releasing Five Live Albums Before End of Year

‘To watch people come together through song and dance after a time of unified isolation was truly a spiritual experience,’ the band says
Photo: Jackie Lee Young

While it continues work on its next studio project, Khruangbin will release of five distinct live albums this year via Dead Oceans/Night Time Stories Ltd. First up on May 19 is Live at Stubb’s, which was recorded at the titular Austin, Tx., venue and features guest appearances by Kelly Doyle, Ruben Moreno, the Suffers, and Robert Ellis.

Future installments include Khruangbin & Nubya Garcia, Live at Radio City Music Hall (June 30), Khruangbin & Men I Trust, Live at RBC Echo Beach (Aug. 11), and Khruangbin & Toro y Moi, Live at the Fillmore Miami (Sept. 22).

“From our vantage point, to watch people come together through song and dance after a time of unified isolation was truly a spiritual experience,” the band says. “To watch and hear audiences sing along to the songs we released during the pandemic and to feel so loved and well received was unquantifiable. We wanted to find a way to hallmark this journey and decided to do so through a series of live releases that also commemorate the artists who performed with us, as well as the artwork and photography from those shows. It was and is truly a time to remember.”

The albums will be released on vinyl and digitally, with one exclusive LP variant marked for sale only on the Secretly Store website and at retailers in the local area where each album was taped.

The War on Drugs

Also Read

‘The Big Climate Thing’ Benefit Concert Postponed to 2023

Khruangbin has been off the road in 2023 after touring extensively last year and releasing two new projects: a collaboration with legendary Malian guitarist Vieux Farka Touré, and an EP with Leon Bridges, Texas Moon.

Here is the track list for Live at Stubb’s:

Side A: Friends
Kelly Doyle – “Woman Trouble”
Ruben Moreno – “At the Trailride”
The Suffers – “Don’t Bother Me”
Robert Ellis – “Nobody Smokes Anymore”
Khruangbin – “Blind Man Can See It / (It’s Not the Express) It’s the Monaurail”
Khruangbin – “Bin Bin”

Side B: Khruangbin
Khruangbin – “Friday Morning”
Khruangbin – “Number 4”
Khruangbin – “People Everywhere (Still Alive)”

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All

Community

Friendship, Love & Loyalty: Dropkick Murphys’ Claddagh Fund Raises Money for Communities in Need

Free Speech

‘Is the Juice Worth the Squeeze?’: How Stanford’s Free Speech Debacle Fits in Shout-down College Culture

Addiction

High Notes: How I Learned To Play Straight After (Barely) Surviving the ‘90s and Its Drugged-out Retro Death Trip

Criminal Justice Reform

Time To Correct Corrections: SPIN Panel at SXSW Urges Music Lovers to Vote for Criminal Justice Reforms

more from spin

Photo: Jackie Lee Young
News

Khruangbin Releasing Five Live Albums Before End of Year

Photo: Josh Goleman
News

The National Gets a Sibling Assist on ‘Your Mind Is Not Your Friend’ Video

Mark Rivera and Billy Joel perform at Madison Square Garden on February 12, 2022. (Credit: Taylor Hill/Getty Images)
Artists in the Dark

Ringo Starr: ‘I Got Lucky When Mark Joined the Band’

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top