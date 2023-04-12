Khruangbin Releasing Five Live Albums Before End of Year

While it continues work on its next studio project, Khruangbin will release of five distinct live albums this year via Dead Oceans/Night Time Stories Ltd. First up on May 19 is Live at Stubb’s, which was recorded at the titular Austin, Tx., venue and features guest appearances by Kelly Doyle, Ruben Moreno, the Suffers, and Robert Ellis.

Future installments include Khruangbin & Nubya Garcia, Live at Radio City Music Hall (June 30), Khruangbin & Men I Trust, Live at RBC Echo Beach (Aug. 11), and Khruangbin & Toro y Moi, Live at the Fillmore Miami (Sept. 22).

“From our vantage point, to watch people come together through song and dance after a time of unified isolation was truly a spiritual experience,” the band says. “To watch and hear audiences sing along to the songs we released during the pandemic and to feel so loved and well received was unquantifiable. We wanted to find a way to hallmark this journey and decided to do so through a series of live releases that also commemorate the artists who performed with us, as well as the artwork and photography from those shows. It was and is truly a time to remember.”

The albums will be released on vinyl and digitally, with one exclusive LP variant marked for sale only on the Secretly Store website and at retailers in the local area where each album was taped.

Khruangbin has been off the road in 2023 after touring extensively last year and releasing two new projects: a collaboration with legendary Malian guitarist Vieux Farka Touré, and an EP with Leon Bridges, Texas Moon.

Here is the track list for Live at Stubb’s:

Side A: Friends

Kelly Doyle – “Woman Trouble”

Ruben Moreno – “At the Trailride”

The Suffers – “Don’t Bother Me”

Robert Ellis – “Nobody Smokes Anymore”

Khruangbin – “Blind Man Can See It / (It’s Not the Express) It’s the Monaurail”

Khruangbin – “Bin Bin”

Side B: Khruangbin

Khruangbin – “Friday Morning”

Khruangbin – “Number 4”

Khruangbin – “People Everywhere (Still Alive)”