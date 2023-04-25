Kevin Morby Expands Photograph With Six New Songs

Instagram Facebook Twitter
Album also features three ‘re-imagined’ versions of tracks from original 2022 LP
Kevin Morby
(Credit: Chantel Anderson)

Kevin Morby is taking a fresh look at his 2022 album This Is a Photograph with More Photographs (A Continuum), which will be released on May 26 by Dead Oceans. The nine-track project features six brand new songs and three re-imaginings — two of the latter, “This Is a Photograph II” and “Five Easy Pieces Revisited” are out now.

“If This Is a Photograph is a house that you have been living inside of, then More Photographs, perhaps, is the same home just experienced differently,” Morby says. “As if you, its inhabitant, have taken a tab of something psychedelic and now, suddenly, you’ve replaced your eyeglasses with kaleidoscopes. With every collection of songs I feel I must cast them out of me before moving onto the next project, and here I knew that what I had begun with This Is a Photograph was not finished. Releasing this is my tying a bow on that time and place in my creative life.”

This Is a Photograph was recorded in Memphis and was, as the name implies, inspired by Morby’s experience of looking through old family pictures. Asked how he drew creative ideas from the process, Morby told SPIN, “It is like a window into the past, but each photo is restoring the literal present moment. You can contextualize it and come at it from so many different angles, and it would tell a different story depending on when and where you look at it.”

Morby, who continues to offer a chronicle of his creative process on his Substack page, will be touring extensively this summer. A five-week European run begins June 2 in Aarhus, Denmark, with two late August U.S. shows sprinkled in. Morby will also perform at Wilco’s Sky Blue Sky destination festival in Riviera Maya, Mexico, in early December.

Jonathan Cohen

