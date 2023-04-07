Kaytranada and Aminé Finally Unite for Debut Album

Instagram Facebook Twitter
Band Jury: The New Pornographers’ A.C. Newman Defends Clap Your Hands Say Yeah’s Some Loud Thunder
Self-titled effort is out on May 14, with a Pharrell-featuring single out now

Celebrated producer Kaytranada and rapper Aminé have fulfilled longstanding fan demand with the announcement of their debut album as KAYTRAMINÉ. The self-titled project will be released on May 12 and is led by the head-nodding single “4EVA” featuring production and vocals from Pharrell Williams.

The musicians connected in 2014 after Aminé made a bootleg remix of Kaytranda’s “At All” retitled “Not At All.” As they shared music, Kaytranda produced three tracks on the 2015 Aminé mixtape Calling Brio, but the duo has been quiet ever since.

No further details have been announced about KAYTRAMINÉ, including any other guest contributors or whether the duo plans to undertake any live performances.

Kaytranada has another busy year ahead of him, beginning with appearances at Coachella later this month and Williams’ star-studded Something in the Water festival in Virginia Beach, Va. From there, he will return to the road as the opening act on the Weeknd’s 2023 world tour, which begins in Europe in early June and runs through an Oct. 25 finale in Mexico.

For Williams, “4EVA” is another high-profile one-off, coming in the wake of appearances with Travis Scott on “Down in Atlanta” and “Cash in Cash Out” featuring 21 Savage and Tyler, the Creator.

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

