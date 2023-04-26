Jason Isbell Taps Southern Roots for ‘Cast Iron Skillet’

Instagram Facebook Twitter
Jason Isbell (photo: Danny Clinch)

Jason Isbell taps memories from his church-dominated upbringing in the northern Alabama town of Greenhill on his new song, “Cast Iron Skillet,” which is the third pre-release track from his upcoming album Weathervanes.

“If we romanticize the past, we can’t really learn from it,” says Isbell of the song.

 

Ahead of Weathervanes, Isbell is also the subject of the HBO/Max documentary Running With Our Eyes Closed. SPIN recently premiered a clip from the project, in which Isbell is seen recording the song “St. Peter’s Autograph” from his 2020 album Reunions shortly after a difficult moment with his wife and bandmate, Amanda Shires.

Weathervanes is out on June 9. Isbell has tour dates booked through early August, including a May 3-4 stand at Red Rocks outside Denver in tandem with Angel Olsen.

Meanwhile, Isbell’s time in Drive-By Truckers will also be revisited with the almost 20th anniversary reissue of the group’s The Dirty South. The project is out June 16.

Jonathan Cohen

