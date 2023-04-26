Jack Harlow Announces New Album Jackman

Louisville rapper Jack Harlow will release his third studio album this Friday (April 28). Titled Jackman after his given name, the album is his follow-up to Come Home the Kids Miss You, which was released last year. That album featured the singles “Nail Tech” and “First Class,” both of which went platinum. “First Class” debuted at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 charts, and was Harlow’s first No. 1 single.

When asked, a rep for Harlow said there is no further information available about what will comprise the album.

Next month, Harlow will make his acting debut in a rebooted version of the 1992 film White Men Can’t Jump, with the rapper playing the Woody Harrelson role. The film will be streamed on Hulu beginning on May 19.

Additionally, Harlow is set to be honored next week with a “Hometown Heroes” banner in Louisville. Previous recipients include boxer/activist Muhammad Ali, actress Jennifer Lawrence, baseball player Pee Wee Reese, Kentucky Fried Chicken founder Colonel Harlan Sanders among many more.

In 2021, Jack Harlow was the subject of our January cover story. Last year, he made his second appearance on Saturday Night Live, pulling double duty as the show’s host and musical guest.