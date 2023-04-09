Instagram Facebook Twitter
5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Steven Kilbey of The Church
Yaeji Uses Dance Music To Grapple With Discontent on With a Hammer

Jack Black Shares Music Video for Super Mario Bros. Movie Song ‘Peaches’

Jack Black voices the character of Bowser in the film who sings the ballad to his love, Princess Peach
(Photo Credit: YouTube/Lyrical Lemonade)

Everything about the new Super Mario Bros. Movie appears to be a success, including the flick’s surprise hit song “Peaches” featuring Jack Black. The actor and Tenacious D frontman voices the character of Bowser, who sings the catchy piano ballad in homage to his “one true love,” Princess Peach.

The song has become a hit on streaming services in recent days, prompting Black to team up with Lyrical Lemonade’s Cole Bennett for a music video treatment. The two-minute visual is set in a peach room with a peach piano, and features Black in character as Bowser, wearing a textured green suit, spiked accessories, and a red mohawk wig. In addition to baring his soul on the piano, Black offers some of his characteristic dance moves and lovable eccentricity.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie hit theaters April 5 and has already raked in $204 million at the box office, according to Variety. Last week made a cameo in The Mandalorian, alongside Lizzo. In December, Black and his Tenacious D bandmate Kyle Gass were a featured part of Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin’s “Hanukkah Sessions.”

