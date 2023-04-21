Instagram Facebook Twitter
Foo Fighters
Foo Fighters Reveal First Album After Taylor Hawkins’ Death, But Here We Are
Glen Matlock
Nevermind the Tories, Here’s Glen Matlock
The Return of the Coachella Rock Show

Watch Iggy Pop Cover Lou Reed’s ‘Walk On The Wild Side’ For The First Time

L.A. show featured a limited-run backing band with members of Guns N’ Roses and Red Hot Chili Peppers
(photo: Barry Brecheisen / Getty Images)

There probably aren’t many firsts left in the career of rock legend Iggy Pop, who turned 76 today (April 21). However, the Stooges frontman still has a few surprises up his (lack of) sleeves. Pop covered longtime friend Lou Reed‘s 1972 David Bowie-produced classic “Walk on the Wild Side” last night at Los Angeles’ Regent Theater, apparently for the first time ever.

The song appeared as the opener of the encore, and while musically it didn’t stray too far from the original, Pop’s unmistakable low-register intonations gave it a very unusual feel. Pop also took the opportunity to flex his familiar shirtless torso to the audience while his band the Losers, consisting of guitarists Andrew Watt and Jamie Hince, bassist Duff McKagan, and drummer Chad Smith, worked through the familiar instrumental groove.

 

As previously reported, Watt produced Pop’s latest album, Every Loser, which was the first release on the former’s new Gold Tooth imprint through Atlantic. Only two songs from the project were performed last night (“Frenzy” and “Strung Out Johnny”), with seven of the 12 selections drawn from Pop’s work with the Stooges.

Also Read

JOHN MELLENCAMP, PAINTER

Pop and the Losers will also perform tomorrow in San Francisco, on April 2 and April 27 in Los Angeles at the Orpheum Theatre and Hollywood Palladium, respectively. The run concludes on April 29 in Las Vegas. Apart from those musicians, Pop will take his regular solo band on an extensive summer tour, including four summer stadium shows in Europe opening for the Red Hot Chili Peppers and a July 1 blowout at London’s Crystal Palace Park alongside Blondie, Buzzcocks, and Generation Sex.

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

, , ,

IMPACT

View All

Mental Health

Zolita on the Importance of Meditation, Staying Centered While on Tour

Criminal Justice Reform

Killer Mike on Why He’s ‘Bound’ By His Belief in the First Amendment

Community

Friendship, Love & Loyalty: Dropkick Murphys’ Claddagh Fund Raises Money for Communities in Need

Free Speech

‘Is the Juice Worth the Squeeze?’: How Stanford’s Free Speech Debacle Fits in Shout-down College Culture

more from spin

(photo: Barry Brecheisen / Getty Images)
News

Watch Iggy Pop Cover Lou Reed’s ‘Walk On The Wild Side’ For The First Time

Principality Stadium, June 17, 2022 in Cardiff, Wales. (Credit: Mike Lewis Photography/Redferns)
5 Albums I Can't Live Without

5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Kelly Jones of Stereophonics/Far From Saints

florence and the machine cover fleetwood mac
News

Hear A New Florence + the Machine Track From Expanded Dance Fever

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top