Four Tet Unveils Blissful Post-Coachella Single ‘Three Drums’

Coasting on the wave of good vibes following his last-minute Coachella-closing set with Skrillex and Fred again.. on Sunday, Four Tet has released a beautiful, eight-minute long new single, “Three Drums.” It’s Kieran Hebden’s first new music under the Four Tet banner in 2023, and precedes tour dates in the U.S. and Europe this spring and summer.

“Three Drums” glitters and pulsates with layers of synth chords until Hebden begins stretching the tones into a warm, slowed-down finale. Four Tet’s last album was 2020’s Parallel, but he has released a handful of singles since then, including the Skrillex/Fred again.. collaboration “Baby Again” last month. He also remixed a new song, “Nothing Left To Lose,” from Everything but the Girl’s comeback album, Fuse.

Four Tet begins a tour of three-nights runs in Los Angeles, New York, and London on May 2 at L.A.’s Hollywood Palladium. Summer dates feature Primavera Sound in Barcelona in early June and a reunion with Skrillex at Hard Summer in Los Angeles on Aug. 6