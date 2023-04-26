Instagram Facebook Twitter
Metallica
Blast Rites: The Optimist’s Take on Metallica, and More of April’s Best New Metal
Zolita on the Importance of Meditation, Staying Centered While on Tour
April 2023’s Best Punk: It’s Brutal Out Here

Four Tet Unveils Blissful Post-Coachella Single ‘Three Drums’

Run of tour dates begins in early May in Los Angeles
Four Tet (photo: Gary Wolstenholme / Redferns)

Coasting on the wave of good vibes following his last-minute Coachella-closing set with Skrillex and Fred again.. on Sunday, Four Tet has released a beautiful, eight-minute long new single, “Three Drums.” It’s Kieran Hebden’s first new music under the Four Tet banner in 2023, and precedes tour dates in the U.S. and Europe this spring and summer.

“Three Drums” glitters and pulsates with layers of synth chords until Hebden begins stretching the tones into a warm, slowed-down finale. Four Tet’s last album was 2020’s Parallel, but he has released a handful of singles since then, including the Skrillex/Fred again.. collaboration “Baby Again” last month. He also remixed a new song, “Nothing Left To Lose,” from Everything but the Girl’s comeback album, Fuse.

 

Four Tet begins a tour of three-nights runs in Los Angeles, New York, and London on May 2 at L.A.’s Hollywood Palladium. Summer dates feature Primavera Sound in Barcelona in early June and a reunion with Skrillex at Hard Summer in Los Angeles on Aug. 6

Also Read

Skrillex, Four Tet, Fred again.. To Close Coachella on Sunday

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All

Criminal Justice Reform

McKinley Dixon on Police Reform, the Vibrancy of Chicago

Mental Health

Zolita on the Importance of Meditation, Staying Centered While on Tour

Criminal Justice Reform

Killer Mike on Why He’s ‘Bound’ By His Belief in the First Amendment

Community

Friendship, Love & Loyalty: Dropkick Murphys’ Claddagh Fund Raises Money for Communities in Need

more from spin

Four Tet (photo: Gary Wolstenholme / Redferns)
News

Four Tet Unveils Blissful Post-Coachella Single ‘Three Drums’

Fender Japan's guitars have always been just a little bit different from their global models. (Photo courtesy of Fender Japan)
Features

‘Made in Japan’: The Return to Prominence of Japanese Guitars

Photo: Steve Gullick
News

PJ Harvey Readies First New Album in Seven Years

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top