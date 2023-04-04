LCD Soundsystem, Leon Bridges, Alanis Morissette Set For Format Festival

Instagram Facebook Twitter
Event takes place Sept. 22-24 on Sugar Creek Airstrip in Bentonville, Ar,
LCD Soundsystem's James Murphy (photo: Pedro Gomes / Redferns)

LCD Soundsystem, Alanis Morissette, Leon Bridges, Modest Mouse, and Jamie xx lead the lineup for the Format Festival, which will be held Sept. 22-24 on Sugar Creek Airstrip in Bentonville, Ar., the corporate home of Walmart. Several performance stages will be built into the surrounding forest.

Format Festival will also offer installations and art experiences from Guerrilla Girls, JR’s Inside Out Project, Jeremy Deller, Ragnar Kjartansson, Kameelah Janan Rasheed, and serpentwithfeet, who will present the live theatrical performance Heart of Brick choreographed by Raja Feather Kelly and directed by Wu Tsang.

The musical lineup for Format will be rounded out by Channel Tres, Little Simz, Digable Planets, Poolside, Big Wild, Paul Cauthen, the Pharcyde, Sudan Archives, Tash Sultana, Bob Moses, Classixx, and Digitalism.

Visit Format’s website for ticket on-sale information.

