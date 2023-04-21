Florence + the Machine have today (April 21) released the Complete Edition of their 2022 album Dance Fever, which is highlighted by the new song “Mermaids” as well as spoken-word versions of fellow album tracks “King,” “My Love,” and “Cassandra.”

“Mermaids” was written by group leader Florence Welch and Glass Animals’ Dave Bayley during the Dance Fever sessions and conjures visions of the titular creatures “embracing their one night on the shore and dancing like they’ve never danced before.” The said dance floor then fills with blood, “but oh lord, you’ve never been so in love,” Welch sings.

Dance Fever scored Welch and company their fifth No. 1 in their native U.K. In the U.S., it topped Billboard‘s Alternative, Rock, and Tastemaker Albums tallies. As previously reported, the group recently put its own unique spin on No Doubt’s bouncy 1995 single “Just a Girl” by covering it in the trailer for the second season of the hit grunge era-set Showtime series Yellowjackets. The new version was produced by Welch in tandem with IDLES guitarist Mark Bowen.

Florence + the Machine have international tour dates on tap beginning May 28 in Rio de Janeiro and concluding Sept. 2 in Malaga, Spain.