Instagram Facebook Twitter
Foo Fighters
Foo Fighters Reveal First Album After Taylor Hawkins’ Death, But Here We Are
Glen Matlock
Nevermind the Tories, Here’s Glen Matlock
The Return of the Coachella Rock Show

Hear A New Florence + the Machine Track From Expanded Dance Fever

‘Mermaids’ was written during the ‘Dance Fever’ sessions but left off the original album
florence and the machine cover fleetwood mac
(Photo by Theo Wargo - Getty Images)

Florence + the Machine have today (April 21) released the Complete Edition of their 2022 album Dance Fever, which is highlighted by the new song “Mermaids” as well as spoken-word versions of fellow album tracks “King,” “My Love,” and “Cassandra.”

“Mermaids” was written by group leader Florence Welch and Glass Animals’ Dave Bayley during the Dance Fever sessions and conjures visions of the titular creatures “embracing their one night on the shore and dancing like they’ve never danced before.” The said dance floor then fills with blood, “but oh lord, you’ve never been so in love,” Welch sings.

 

Dance Fever scored Welch and company their fifth No. 1 in their native U.K. In the U.S., it topped Billboard‘s Alternative, Rock, and Tastemaker Albums tallies. As previously reported, the group recently put its own unique spin on No Doubt’s bouncy 1995 single “Just a Girl” by covering it in the trailer for the second season of the hit grunge era-set Showtime series Yellowjackets. The new version was produced by Welch in tandem with IDLES guitarist Mark Bowen.

Also Read

Florence + the Machine Postpone Tour After Florence Welch Breaks Foot

Florence + the Machine have international tour dates on tap beginning May 28 in Rio de Janeiro and concluding Sept. 2 in Malaga, Spain.

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All

Mental Health

Zolita on the Importance of Meditation, Staying Centered While on Tour

Criminal Justice Reform

Killer Mike on Why He’s ‘Bound’ By His Belief in the First Amendment

Community

Friendship, Love & Loyalty: Dropkick Murphys’ Claddagh Fund Raises Money for Communities in Need

Free Speech

‘Is the Juice Worth the Squeeze?’: How Stanford’s Free Speech Debacle Fits in Shout-down College Culture

more from spin

(photo: Barry Brecheisen / Getty Images)
News

Watch Iggy Pop Cover Lou Reed’s ‘Walk On The Wild Side’ For The First Time

Principality Stadium, June 17, 2022 in Cardiff, Wales. (Credit: Mike Lewis Photography/Redferns)
5 Albums I Can't Live Without

5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Kelly Jones of Stereophonics/Far From Saints

florence and the machine cover fleetwood mac
News

Hear A New Florence + the Machine Track From Expanded Dance Fever

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top