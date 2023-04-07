Instagram Facebook Twitter
Dinner Party Releasing Surprise New Album, Enigmatic Society, Next Week

Jazz supergroup is also performing at Coachella later this month
Robert Glasper and Terrace Martin at the 2022 Grammys (photo: Johnny Nunez / Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Ahead of its must-see performances at Coachella later this month, jazz-leaning supergroup Dinner Party is releasing a new album on short notice. The nine-track Enigmatic Society arrives April 14; a new single, “For Granted” featuring vocalist Arin Ray, is out now.

Dinner Party, which finds Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, and Kamasi Washington flanked by a rotating cast of musician friends, released its lone prior projects, Dinner Party and the Grammy-nominated Dinner Party: Desert, in 2020. The new album’s first single, “Insane” featuring Ant Clemons, arrived last month.

“For Granted” is largely a showcase for the smooth, multi-faceted vocals of the Cincinnati-reared Ray, who performed with Martin during the latter’s week-long run last week at New York’s Blue Note. Sharp-eared listeners will detect a sample of running water woven throughout the instrumentation.

Enigmatic Society sports additional contributions from Tank and Phoelix, while Washington’s sister Amani designed the album cover art. In between the two Coachella weekends, Dinner Party will perform April 17 on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Here is the track list for Enigmatic Society:

“Answered Prayer” (feat. Phoelix)
“Breathe” (feat. Arin Ray)
“Insane” (feat. Ant Clemons)
“Watts Renaissance”
“For Granted” (feat. Arin Ray)
“Secure” (feat. Phoelix & Tank)
“Can’t Go” (feat. Phoelix)
“The Lower East Side”
“Love Love” (feat. Arin Ray)

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

